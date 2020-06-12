All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3100 Cherry Creek Drive South, #108
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3100 Cherry Creek Drive South, #108

3100 East Cherry Creek South · No Longer Available
Location

3100 East Cherry Creek South, Denver, CO 80209
Belcaro

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
CHERRY CREEK CONDO: 1BR Garden Level, Total Renovation, Flex Terms, Move-In Specials! - EDGE Properties is pleased to offer this beautifully renovated condo home for immediate move-in! Act NOW to take advantage of flexible lease terms and move-in specials.

Centrally located in S University Blvd, E Alameda Ave & Cherry Creek South Dr triangle, our condo is walking, jogging, biking or driving distance to all Cherry Creek offers. From 'the mall', restaurants, tennis and parks to many nearby employers with potential opportunities for your job search. A great location!

Inside, this 1BR / 1BA garden level unit's floor to ceiling windows and wide plank flooring showcase a gourmet kitchen with a full compliment of new appliances, cabinetry, quartz countertops and custom lighting. This unit is pre-wired for various media with even the bathroom new.

The meticulously maintained mid-century styling of the building's exterior makes your future residence stand out compared to 'average' properties available and is a great value for the money.

Visit EDGE at www.5280edge.com to look at this property, rental criteria and application. Call Erik - 720.458.0227 or text Tony - 303.547.7031 - for details. Ask about our Move-In Specials!! (ASG 2019-0107)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4447928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 Cherry Creek Drive South, #108 have any available units?
3100 Cherry Creek Drive South, #108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 Cherry Creek Drive South, #108 have?
Some of 3100 Cherry Creek Drive South, #108's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 Cherry Creek Drive South, #108 currently offering any rent specials?
3100 Cherry Creek Drive South, #108 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 Cherry Creek Drive South, #108 pet-friendly?
No, 3100 Cherry Creek Drive South, #108 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3100 Cherry Creek Drive South, #108 offer parking?
Yes, 3100 Cherry Creek Drive South, #108 does offer parking.
Does 3100 Cherry Creek Drive South, #108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3100 Cherry Creek Drive South, #108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 Cherry Creek Drive South, #108 have a pool?
Yes, 3100 Cherry Creek Drive South, #108 has a pool.
Does 3100 Cherry Creek Drive South, #108 have accessible units?
No, 3100 Cherry Creek Drive South, #108 does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 Cherry Creek Drive South, #108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3100 Cherry Creek Drive South, #108 does not have units with dishwashers.
