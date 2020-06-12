3100 Cherry Creek Drive South, #108

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym on-site laundry pool garage tennis court

CHERRY CREEK CONDO: 1BR Garden Level, Total Renovation, Flex Terms, Move-In Specials! - EDGE Properties is pleased to offer this beautifully renovated condo home for immediate move-in! Act NOW to take advantage of flexible lease terms and move-in specials.



Centrally located in S University Blvd, E Alameda Ave & Cherry Creek South Dr triangle, our condo is walking, jogging, biking or driving distance to all Cherry Creek offers. From 'the mall', restaurants, tennis and parks to many nearby employers with potential opportunities for your job search. A great location!



Inside, this 1BR / 1BA garden level unit's floor to ceiling windows and wide plank flooring showcase a gourmet kitchen with a full compliment of new appliances, cabinetry, quartz countertops and custom lighting. This unit is pre-wired for various media with even the bathroom new.



The meticulously maintained mid-century styling of the building's exterior makes your future residence stand out compared to 'average' properties available and is a great value for the money.



Visit EDGE at www.5280edge.com to look at this property, rental criteria and application. Call Erik - 720.458.0227 or text Tony - 303.547.7031 - for details. Ask about our Move-In Specials!! (ASG 2019-0107)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4447928)