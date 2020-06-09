All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

310 N. Locust St.

310 Locust Street · No Longer Available
Location

310 Locust Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hilltop

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
VIDEO TOUR INCLUDED! CRESTMOOR PARK, LOWRY/HILLTOP, SHORT TERM LEASE, LARGE RANCH, QUICK MOVE IN! - 6 Month Lease
Owner pays trash and recycling. Tenant pays gas/electric, water/sewer/storm.
Up to 2 pets allowed under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs.
$300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent.
No smoking.
Hot Water Baseboard Heat and Central A/C.
Available immediately for showings and move in. Properties can be held with negotiation.

Large ranch home built in 1952 with 2505 square feet. Large entrance leads to living room, mud room/laundry and kitchen. Nicely upgraded kitchen. Large kitchen with lots of storage and counter space. Bar seating at kitchen peninsula. Stainless appliances, tile floors and solid counters. Large living room anchored by fireplace (not functional). 3 bedrooms on one end of home with a 4th bed on the opposite end. Large storage room. Great location just 1 block to Crestmoor Park. Easy access to Colorado Blvd, Cherry Creek, Lowry, Stapleton and I-70.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

(RLNE5463462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 N. Locust St. have any available units?
310 N. Locust St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 N. Locust St. have?
Some of 310 N. Locust St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 N. Locust St. currently offering any rent specials?
310 N. Locust St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 N. Locust St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 N. Locust St. is pet friendly.
Does 310 N. Locust St. offer parking?
No, 310 N. Locust St. does not offer parking.
Does 310 N. Locust St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 N. Locust St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 N. Locust St. have a pool?
No, 310 N. Locust St. does not have a pool.
Does 310 N. Locust St. have accessible units?
No, 310 N. Locust St. does not have accessible units.
Does 310 N. Locust St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 N. Locust St. does not have units with dishwashers.
