310 N. Locust St.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

VIDEO TOUR INCLUDED! CRESTMOOR PARK, LOWRY/HILLTOP, SHORT TERM LEASE, LARGE RANCH, QUICK MOVE IN! - 6 Month Lease

Owner pays trash and recycling. Tenant pays gas/electric, water/sewer/storm.

Up to 2 pets allowed under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs.

$300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent.

No smoking.

Hot Water Baseboard Heat and Central A/C.

Available immediately for showings and move in. Properties can be held with negotiation.



Large ranch home built in 1952 with 2505 square feet. Large entrance leads to living room, mud room/laundry and kitchen. Nicely upgraded kitchen. Large kitchen with lots of storage and counter space. Bar seating at kitchen peninsula. Stainless appliances, tile floors and solid counters. Large living room anchored by fireplace (not functional). 3 bedrooms on one end of home with a 4th bed on the opposite end. Large storage room. Great location just 1 block to Crestmoor Park. Easy access to Colorado Blvd, Cherry Creek, Lowry, Stapleton and I-70.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



(RLNE5463462)