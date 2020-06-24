31 Jackson Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Walk into the double height entryway with an elegant staircase leading to the main floor. There you will find the main floor with lots of natural light, hardwood floors, high ceilings, beautiful built-ins, and a fantastic fireplace. The dining room has plenty of space to host wonderful dinner parties! The beautifully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a gas cooktop, granite countertops, plenty of custom cabinetry and a bar for seating! This main floor also has an additional sitting room, a 12 bath and a large balcony with a retractable awning.The third floor offers 2 bedrooms with plush carpeting, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters. The large master bedroom has a private balcony, a walk-in closet and a luxurious en-suite, 5 piece bathroom with a deep soaking, garden tub. The second bedroom is spacious with 2 large closets. There is a full second bathroom with a new tile surround and beautiful built-in shelving.