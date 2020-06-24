All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

31 Jackson Street

31 Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Location

31 Jackson Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Walk into the double height entryway with an elegant staircase leading to the main floor. There you will find the main floor with lots of natural light, hardwood floors, high ceilings, beautiful built-ins, and a fantastic fireplace. The dining room has plenty of space to host wonderful dinner parties! The beautifully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a gas cooktop, granite countertops, plenty of custom cabinetry and a bar for seating! This main floor also has an additional sitting room, a 12 bath and a large balcony with a retractable awning.The third floor offers 2 bedrooms with plush carpeting, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters. The large master bedroom has a private balcony, a walk-in closet and a luxurious en-suite, 5 piece bathroom with a deep soaking, garden tub. The second bedroom is spacious with 2 large closets. There is a full second bathroom with a new tile surround and beautiful built-in shelving.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Jackson Street have any available units?
31 Jackson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 Jackson Street have?
Some of 31 Jackson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Jackson Street currently offering any rent specials?
31 Jackson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Jackson Street pet-friendly?
No, 31 Jackson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 31 Jackson Street offer parking?
No, 31 Jackson Street does not offer parking.
Does 31 Jackson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Jackson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Jackson Street have a pool?
No, 31 Jackson Street does not have a pool.
Does 31 Jackson Street have accessible units?
No, 31 Jackson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Jackson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Jackson Street has units with dishwashers.
