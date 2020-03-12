All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

3095 Tejon St. B

3095 Tejon Street · (303) 916-4510
Location

3095 Tejon Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit B · Avail. Jul 18

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 818 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
Unit B Available 07/18/20 Highland Terrace 1bd 1.5 bath Condo - Property Id: 70136

Fun loft Condo for rent in Denver's LoHi neighborhood! Super short (1-3 blocks) walking distance to LoHi's most popular destinations including restaurants, bars, gym, parks and so much more. Quick access to public transit and only a 10-minute walk to Downtown.

The space itself is well-designed, with 18 ft ceilings, large windows looking over Downtown, a large kitchen/living area that's great for entertaining, and a nice private space upstairs big enough for a bedroom and office area. Common area includes landscaped courtyard with secured mail area.

Unit includes 1 underground parking space in secured garage, garage storage for bikes, skis and other outdoor equipment, in-unit storage, in-unit laundry, 1 vanity bathroom downstairs, and a full bathroom upstairs next to the bedroom. Unit has a front-door that opens to the street, and a secure backdoor that leads directly to the garage. Most of the appliances are new (replaced within last 3-5 years).
Property Id 70136

(RLNE5844768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3095 Tejon St. B have any available units?
3095 Tejon St. B has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3095 Tejon St. B have?
Some of 3095 Tejon St. B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3095 Tejon St. B currently offering any rent specials?
3095 Tejon St. B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3095 Tejon St. B pet-friendly?
No, 3095 Tejon St. B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3095 Tejon St. B offer parking?
Yes, 3095 Tejon St. B does offer parking.
Does 3095 Tejon St. B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3095 Tejon St. B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3095 Tejon St. B have a pool?
No, 3095 Tejon St. B does not have a pool.
Does 3095 Tejon St. B have accessible units?
No, 3095 Tejon St. B does not have accessible units.
Does 3095 Tejon St. B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3095 Tejon St. B has units with dishwashers.
