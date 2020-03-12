3095 Tejon St. B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym parking garage

Unit B Available 07/18/20 Highland Terrace 1bd 1.5 bath Condo - Property Id: 70136



Fun loft Condo for rent in Denver's LoHi neighborhood! Super short (1-3 blocks) walking distance to LoHi's most popular destinations including restaurants, bars, gym, parks and so much more. Quick access to public transit and only a 10-minute walk to Downtown.



The space itself is well-designed, with 18 ft ceilings, large windows looking over Downtown, a large kitchen/living area that's great for entertaining, and a nice private space upstairs big enough for a bedroom and office area. Common area includes landscaped courtyard with secured mail area.



Unit includes 1 underground parking space in secured garage, garage storage for bikes, skis and other outdoor equipment, in-unit storage, in-unit laundry, 1 vanity bathroom downstairs, and a full bathroom upstairs next to the bedroom. Unit has a front-door that opens to the street, and a secure backdoor that leads directly to the garage. Most of the appliances are new (replaced within last 3-5 years).

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/70136

Property Id 70136



(RLNE5844768)