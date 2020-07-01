309 Quebec St Unit 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage online portal

Beautiful town home in Lowry with custom features! - Available for a 1 or 2 year lease!



Contemporary 2 bedroom, 3 bath townhome with open concept on the main floor, custom master walk-in closet system, upper level washer and dryer location, gleaming wood floors throughout and an attached tandem garage. To top it off, it is located in a very walkable portion of desirable Lowry neighborhood.



Lowry is now known for its green spaces, such as Sunset Park and Great Lawn Park, meadows and summer concerts. Chain stores and casual eateries are the draw at Lowry Town Center mall right across the street.



HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR

*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.

*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.



APPLICATION DETAILS

*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.

*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash will be included in rent for an additional $80/month.

*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.

*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.



TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com

*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. Cats will not be considered at this time.

*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply



RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:

*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)

*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



Pioneer Property Management



4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033



RentMeDenver.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4660982)