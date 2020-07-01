All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

309 Quebec St Unit 2

309 Quebec Street · No Longer Available
Location

309 Quebec Street, Denver, CO 80220
Lowry Field

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Beautiful town home in Lowry with custom features! - Available for a 1 or 2 year lease!

Contemporary 2 bedroom, 3 bath townhome with open concept on the main floor, custom master walk-in closet system, upper level washer and dryer location, gleaming wood floors throughout and an attached tandem garage. To top it off, it is located in a very walkable portion of desirable Lowry neighborhood.

Lowry is now known for its green spaces, such as Sunset Park and Great Lawn Park, meadows and summer concerts. Chain stores and casual eateries are the draw at Lowry Town Center mall right across the street.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash will be included in rent for an additional $80/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. Cats will not be considered at this time.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4660982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Quebec St Unit 2 have any available units?
309 Quebec St Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 Quebec St Unit 2 have?
Some of 309 Quebec St Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Quebec St Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
309 Quebec St Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Quebec St Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 Quebec St Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 309 Quebec St Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 309 Quebec St Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 309 Quebec St Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 Quebec St Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Quebec St Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 309 Quebec St Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 309 Quebec St Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 309 Quebec St Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Quebec St Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Quebec St Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.

