All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3059 W 37th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3059 W 37th Ave
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

3059 W 37th Ave

3059 West 37th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
West Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3059 West 37th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
West Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 Available July 1st. Live in the highly sought-after Highlands area with easy access to the best restaurants, shopping, and entertainment venues Denver has to offer! Recently updated Mid-Century brick home with 3 large bedrooms, spacious great room w/fireplace, & hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen with bar-height counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Full-house air conditioning. Washer/dryer in basement. Huge fenced backyard with mature landscaping, fire-pit and covered seating area, perfect for outdoor entertaining! Located in a quiet neighborhood with plenty of off-street parking spaces & shared garage space for storage. Close to LoDo, Downtown Denver, Highlands Square, the vibrant Tennyson District, Sloans Lake, I-25 and I-70.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5590426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3059 W 37th Ave have any available units?
3059 W 37th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3059 W 37th Ave have?
Some of 3059 W 37th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3059 W 37th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3059 W 37th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3059 W 37th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3059 W 37th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3059 W 37th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3059 W 37th Ave offers parking.
Does 3059 W 37th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3059 W 37th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3059 W 37th Ave have a pool?
No, 3059 W 37th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3059 W 37th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3059 W 37th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3059 W 37th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3059 W 37th Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atrii
5100 Leetsdale Dr
Denver, CO 80246
My Block Wash Park
255 Washington St
Denver, CO 80203
The Lodge Apartment Homes
4697 E Louisiana Ave
Denver, CO 80246
Modera Observatory Park
1910 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Steele Manor
1421 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Tangent
4300 South Monaco Street
Denver, CO 80237
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
The Battery on Blake Street
2120 Blake St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University