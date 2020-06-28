3057 Steele St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

House with Big Dog Friendly Yard -- 2 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom



Charming two bed, one bath house with Hot Tub for rent north of City Park! New appliances, fully renovated kitchen and bathroom. Perfect for a couple, close friends or a small family. Big Dog Friendly Backyard with Hot Tub and Grill included! Close to parks, bars, and restaurants. It is on a quiet block but yet close to everything! Walk to City Park, Denver Zoo, and the Museum of Nature and Science!

Available Now.

6-12month lease options. Furnished option available.



Easy bike ride or close Uber/Lyft ride to RiNo, Downtown, Cherry Creek, I-70, Denver International Airport

Easy access to 17th Ave and Colfax bars and restaurant districts, Bluebird, Bus Routes



- Fully furnished house available in Skyland Neighborhood

- 6 or 12 Month Lease

- Private Large Dog friendly back yard is landscaped and is fenced in

- Hot Tub and Outdoor Grill Included

- 2 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom – Plus Washer/Dryer included

- Newly Renovated Kitchen and Bathroom

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Dining Nook

- Central Heater and Brand New Water Heater

- Window AC Units included

- Sun-room with Washer and Dryer

- Back Patio area

- Dogs and Cats accepted with additional deposit

- 8 Minute bike ride to downtown

- Close to lightrail, I-70 and only 20 minutes to DIA



-Electricity, Gas and Water are additional cost



First month and deposit required for move in (deposit: 1 months rent)



For more pictures check out this slideshow:

https://youtu.be/IxYF8FivFaY