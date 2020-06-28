3057 Steele St

Amenities
House with Big Dog Friendly Yard -- 2 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom
Charming two bed, one bath house with Hot Tub for rent north of City Park! New appliances, fully renovated kitchen and bathroom. Perfect for a couple, close friends or a small family. Big Dog Friendly Backyard with Hot Tub and Grill included! Close to parks, bars, and restaurants. It is on a quiet block but yet close to everything! Walk to City Park, Denver Zoo, and the Museum of Nature and Science!
Available Now.
6-12month lease options. Furnished option available.
Easy bike ride or close Uber/Lyft ride to RiNo, Downtown, Cherry Creek, I-70, Denver International Airport
Easy access to 17th Ave and Colfax bars and restaurant districts, Bluebird, Bus Routes
- Fully furnished house available in Skyland Neighborhood
- 6 or 12 Month Lease
- Private Large Dog friendly back yard is landscaped and is fenced in
- Hot Tub and Outdoor Grill Included
- 2 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom – Plus Washer/Dryer included
- Newly Renovated Kitchen and Bathroom
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Dining Nook
- Central Heater and Brand New Water Heater
- Window AC Units included
- Sun-room with Washer and Dryer
- Back Patio area
- Dogs and Cats accepted with additional deposit
- 8 Minute bike ride to downtown
- Close to lightrail, I-70 and only 20 minutes to DIA
-Electricity, Gas and Water are additional cost
First month and deposit required for move in (deposit: 1 months rent)
For more pictures check out this slideshow:
https://youtu.be/IxYF8FivFaY