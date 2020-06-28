All apartments in Denver
3057 Steele St

3057 North Steele Street · No Longer Available
Location

3057 North Steele Street, Denver, CO 80205
Skyland

House with Big Dog Friendly Yard -- 2 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom

Charming two bed, one bath house with Hot Tub for rent north of City Park! New appliances, fully renovated kitchen and bathroom. Perfect for a couple, close friends or a small family. Big Dog Friendly Backyard with Hot Tub and Grill included! Close to parks, bars, and restaurants. It is on a quiet block but yet close to everything! Walk to City Park, Denver Zoo, and the Museum of Nature and Science!
Available Now.
6-12month lease options. Furnished option available.

Easy bike ride or close Uber/Lyft ride to RiNo, Downtown, Cherry Creek, I-70, Denver International Airport
Easy access to 17th Ave and Colfax bars and restaurant districts, Bluebird, Bus Routes

- Fully furnished house available in Skyland Neighborhood
- 6 or 12 Month Lease
- Private Large Dog friendly back yard is landscaped and is fenced in
- Hot Tub and Outdoor Grill Included
- 2 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom – Plus Washer/Dryer included
- Newly Renovated Kitchen and Bathroom
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Dining Nook
- Central Heater and Brand New Water Heater
- Window AC Units included
- Sun-room with Washer and Dryer
- Back Patio area
- Dogs and Cats accepted with additional deposit
- 8 Minute bike ride to downtown
- Close to lightrail, I-70 and only 20 minutes to DIA

-Electricity, Gas and Water are additional cost

First month and deposit required for move in (deposit: 1 months rent)

For more pictures check out this slideshow:
https://youtu.be/IxYF8FivFaY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3057 Steele St have any available units?
3057 Steele St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3057 Steele St have?
Some of 3057 Steele St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3057 Steele St currently offering any rent specials?
3057 Steele St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3057 Steele St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3057 Steele St is pet friendly.
Does 3057 Steele St offer parking?
No, 3057 Steele St does not offer parking.
Does 3057 Steele St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3057 Steele St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3057 Steele St have a pool?
No, 3057 Steele St does not have a pool.
Does 3057 Steele St have accessible units?
No, 3057 Steele St does not have accessible units.
Does 3057 Steele St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3057 Steele St has units with dishwashers.
