Last updated January 6 2020 at 8:54 PM

3047 West 47th Avenue - 608, #608

3047 West 47th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3047 West 47th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Berkeley

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Brand new carpet!

Brand new kitchen appliances!

Painted!!

Ready to move in
Come check out this spacious one bedroom, one bath unit in a great location.

Only minutes from downtown, Invesco field, and easy access to I-70. This home is also just a few steps away from a lake and trails, and walking distance to Regis University.

This unit is on the top floor of a 6 floor building. It has plenty of closet space, window ac units, and a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher.

A new laundry room is on the same floor and the unit also comes with one assigned parking spot. Call for your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3047 West 47th Avenue - 608, #608 have any available units?
3047 West 47th Avenue - 608, #608 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3047 West 47th Avenue - 608, #608 have?
Some of 3047 West 47th Avenue - 608, #608's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3047 West 47th Avenue - 608, #608 currently offering any rent specials?
3047 West 47th Avenue - 608, #608 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3047 West 47th Avenue - 608, #608 pet-friendly?
No, 3047 West 47th Avenue - 608, #608 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3047 West 47th Avenue - 608, #608 offer parking?
Yes, 3047 West 47th Avenue - 608, #608 offers parking.
Does 3047 West 47th Avenue - 608, #608 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3047 West 47th Avenue - 608, #608 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3047 West 47th Avenue - 608, #608 have a pool?
No, 3047 West 47th Avenue - 608, #608 does not have a pool.
Does 3047 West 47th Avenue - 608, #608 have accessible units?
No, 3047 West 47th Avenue - 608, #608 does not have accessible units.
Does 3047 West 47th Avenue - 608, #608 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3047 West 47th Avenue - 608, #608 has units with dishwashers.

