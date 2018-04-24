3047 West 47th Avenue - 608, #608

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking

Come check out this spacious one bedroom, one bath unit in a great location.



Only minutes from downtown, Invesco field, and easy access to I-70. This home is also just a few steps away from a lake and trails, and walking distance to Regis University.



This unit is on the top floor of a 6 floor building. It has plenty of closet space, window ac units, and a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher.



A new laundry room is on the same floor and the unit also comes with one assigned parking spot. Call for your showing today!