All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3020 Zuni Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3020 Zuni Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 10:50 PM

3020 Zuni Street

3020 Zuni Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3020 Zuni Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome to your new home. This is a nice high-end 1,554sf 4 story townhouse in the middle of the Lower Highlands neighborhood. Great rooftop deck and attached two car garage. The unit and appliances are in great condition. You're within walking distance of a lot of great restaurants and amenities.
No smoking, pets negotiable, move in asap with lease through March 31st 2020.

Water, Sewer, Trash included, tenant pays all other utilities.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,790, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $2,790, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3020 Zuni Street have any available units?
3020 Zuni Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3020 Zuni Street have?
Some of 3020 Zuni Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3020 Zuni Street currently offering any rent specials?
3020 Zuni Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3020 Zuni Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3020 Zuni Street is pet friendly.
Does 3020 Zuni Street offer parking?
Yes, 3020 Zuni Street offers parking.
Does 3020 Zuni Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3020 Zuni Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3020 Zuni Street have a pool?
No, 3020 Zuni Street does not have a pool.
Does 3020 Zuni Street have accessible units?
No, 3020 Zuni Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3020 Zuni Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3020 Zuni Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mosaic Apartments
7100 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
Wellshire Apartments
2499 S Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80222
Arrive on Stout
1531 Stout St
Denver, CO 80202
Modera Observatory Park
1910 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Colewood
3860 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
Radiant
2100 Welton Street
Denver, CO 80205
Encore at Boulevard One
7108 E Lowry Blvd
Denver, CO 80230
Park Sedona Apartments
1245 Humboldt St
Denver, CO 80218

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University