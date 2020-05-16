All apartments in Denver
3020 S Forest St

3020 South Forest Street · No Longer Available
Location

3020 South Forest Street, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Updated 2-bed, 1-bath U Hills Home - Property Id: 126261

Amazing, updated 2 bed/1 bath home in the heart of U Hills. Easy access to I-25; 20 minutes to downtown Denver or 10 minutes to DTC. Walk to catch the light rail, enjoy the Highline Canal or Eisenhower Rec Center. Nice quiet street, great lot and tons of backyard space. Updated kitchen with granite slab, soft-close doors, stainless steel appliances with gas range, eat-up bar, hardwood floor throughout and washer/dryer included. Both bedrooms have large closets.

Huge fenced yard with mature trees, sprinkler system and mowing service included for low maintenance living. Great shed for storage. 1 car attached garage. Tenant pays water, sewer, electric, gas and cable/internet. Won't last long!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

