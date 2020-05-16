3020 S Forest St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Updated 2-bed, 1-bath U Hills Home - Property Id: 126261



Amazing, updated 2 bed/1 bath home in the heart of U Hills. Easy access to I-25; 20 minutes to downtown Denver or 10 minutes to DTC. Walk to catch the light rail, enjoy the Highline Canal or Eisenhower Rec Center. Nice quiet street, great lot and tons of backyard space. Updated kitchen with granite slab, soft-close doors, stainless steel appliances with gas range, eat-up bar, hardwood floor throughout and washer/dryer included. Both bedrooms have large closets.



Huge fenced yard with mature trees, sprinkler system and mowing service included for low maintenance living. Great shed for storage. 1 car attached garage. Tenant pays water, sewer, electric, gas and cable/internet. Won't last long!

