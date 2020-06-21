All apartments in Denver
3015 N Williams Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

3015 N Williams Street

3015 Williams Street · No Longer Available
Location

3015 Williams Street, Denver, CO 80205
Whittier

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3015 N Williams Street Available 08/01/20 Evolve Real Estate: Charming Remodeled Bungalow in the Heart of Denver, Available August1! Detached 2 Car Garage. - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1.
IN LIGHT OF SOCIAL DISCTANCING: VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE HOME IS AVAILABLE AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS AD.

This charming bungalow has been completely remodeled. The main floor features spacious open plan living room, tastefully appointed with brick walls and decorative fireplace. The kitchen features newer cabinets, granite counters and all stainless steel appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level add to the charm of this super bright and sunny home.

One of the bedrooms and a full bath are located on the main level. Another spacious bedroom with vaulted ceilings and a bath are upstairs. There's a large unfinished basement for additional storage. 2 car detached garage is accessed from the back yard.

This home is just two blocks from Fuller Park, the Denver zoo and museums are just a few blocks away as well. Pets ok with additional deposit and pet rent. No more than 2 pets.

To see more of our listings please visit www.evolvedenver.com

Video walk-thru of the home: https://www.facebook.com/propertymanagementdenver/videos/843539059501528/

(RLNE2278337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3015 N Williams Street have any available units?
3015 N Williams Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3015 N Williams Street have?
Some of 3015 N Williams Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3015 N Williams Street currently offering any rent specials?
3015 N Williams Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3015 N Williams Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3015 N Williams Street is pet friendly.
Does 3015 N Williams Street offer parking?
Yes, 3015 N Williams Street does offer parking.
Does 3015 N Williams Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3015 N Williams Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3015 N Williams Street have a pool?
No, 3015 N Williams Street does not have a pool.
Does 3015 N Williams Street have accessible units?
No, 3015 N Williams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3015 N Williams Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3015 N Williams Street does not have units with dishwashers.
