Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3015 N Williams Street Available 08/01/20 Evolve Real Estate: Charming Remodeled Bungalow in the Heart of Denver, Available August1! Detached 2 Car Garage. - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1.

IN LIGHT OF SOCIAL DISCTANCING: VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE HOME IS AVAILABLE AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS AD.



This charming bungalow has been completely remodeled. The main floor features spacious open plan living room, tastefully appointed with brick walls and decorative fireplace. The kitchen features newer cabinets, granite counters and all stainless steel appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level add to the charm of this super bright and sunny home.



One of the bedrooms and a full bath are located on the main level. Another spacious bedroom with vaulted ceilings and a bath are upstairs. There's a large unfinished basement for additional storage. 2 car detached garage is accessed from the back yard.



This home is just two blocks from Fuller Park, the Denver zoo and museums are just a few blocks away as well. Pets ok with additional deposit and pet rent. No more than 2 pets.



To see more of our listings please visit www.evolvedenver.com



Video walk-thru of the home: https://www.facebook.com/propertymanagementdenver/videos/843539059501528/



