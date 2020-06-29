301 Garfield Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry lobby

Enter through the security door into the timeless lobby then to your home with tons of natural light and 10' ceilings with lovely crown moulding. The gourmet kitchen has slab granite, brand new stainless appliances to include a 5 burner gas stove, sub-zero freezer, a breakfast bar, pantry and tons of cabinet space for the culinary expert. New hardwood flooring accents the great room and kitchen with the gas fireplace tons of windows with plantation shutters! The clean lines of this freshly painted home flow beautifully into the formal living and dining area with a convenient wet bar for entertaining your guests while strolling out onto the massive patio. The master suite impresses with a 5 piece bath, marble flooring, huge closet and access to the patio. The en-suite second bedroom comes complete with built in shelving, another large closet and wonderful natural light. Large laundry room complete with washer/dryer, folding table and even more storage! 9-10 MONTH LEASE PREFERRED.