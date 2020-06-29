All apartments in Denver
301 Garfield Street

Location

301 Garfield Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
lobby
Enter through the security door into the timeless lobby then to your home with tons of natural light and 10' ceilings with lovely crown moulding. The gourmet kitchen has slab granite, brand new stainless appliances to include a 5 burner gas stove, sub-zero freezer, a breakfast bar, pantry and tons of cabinet space for the culinary expert. New hardwood flooring accents the great room and kitchen with the gas fireplace tons of windows with plantation shutters! The clean lines of this freshly painted home flow beautifully into the formal living and dining area with a convenient wet bar for entertaining your guests while strolling out onto the massive patio. The master suite impresses with a 5 piece bath, marble flooring, huge closet and access to the patio. The en-suite second bedroom comes complete with built in shelving, another large closet and wonderful natural light. Large laundry room complete with washer/dryer, folding table and even more storage! 9-10 MONTH LEASE PREFERRED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Garfield Street have any available units?
301 Garfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Garfield Street have?
Some of 301 Garfield Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Garfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 Garfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Garfield Street pet-friendly?
No, 301 Garfield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 301 Garfield Street offer parking?
No, 301 Garfield Street does not offer parking.
Does 301 Garfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Garfield Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Garfield Street have a pool?
No, 301 Garfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 301 Garfield Street have accessible units?
No, 301 Garfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Garfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Garfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.

