3001 South Yates Street
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:14 PM

3001 South Yates Street

3001 South Yates Street · No Longer Available
Location

3001 South Yates Street, Denver, CO 80236
Harvey Park South

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
garage
This beautiful 4 bedroom corner lot home has it all! An extra large and luxurious master bedroom is located on the main floor which leads right out to the large backyard! Two more bedrooms and another bathroom located on main floor as well. Kitchen comes complete with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile floor, and washer & dryer. Basement has one bedroom and bathroom, large entertainment room, and even a bonus non-conforming bedroom/office/workout room etc! Brand new white 2 Hunter Douglas blinds throughout home. Attached garage completes this home. Located conveniently close to Hwy 285, and only blocks from great retail stores like Home Depot, King Soopers, Starbucks, and restaurants.
Spacious home on a quiet street with private backyard. Great neighborhood for children and includes pool and clubhouse access. Three large bedrooms upstairs with loft. Kitchen granite countertops. Wood floors in kitchen and eating area. Full unfinished basement. Close to Bethke Elementary School, parks and pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 South Yates Street have any available units?
3001 South Yates Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 South Yates Street have?
Some of 3001 South Yates Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 South Yates Street currently offering any rent specials?
3001 South Yates Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 South Yates Street pet-friendly?
No, 3001 South Yates Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3001 South Yates Street offer parking?
Yes, 3001 South Yates Street offers parking.
Does 3001 South Yates Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3001 South Yates Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 South Yates Street have a pool?
Yes, 3001 South Yates Street has a pool.
Does 3001 South Yates Street have accessible units?
No, 3001 South Yates Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 South Yates Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3001 South Yates Street does not have units with dishwashers.
