3001 South Yates Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool garage

This beautiful 4 bedroom corner lot home has it all! An extra large and luxurious master bedroom is located on the main floor which leads right out to the large backyard! Two more bedrooms and another bathroom located on main floor as well. Kitchen comes complete with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile floor, and washer & dryer. Basement has one bedroom and bathroom, large entertainment room, and even a bonus non-conforming bedroom/office/workout room etc! Brand new white 2 Hunter Douglas blinds throughout home. Attached garage completes this home. Located conveniently close to Hwy 285, and only blocks from great retail stores like Home Depot, King Soopers, Starbucks, and restaurants.

Spacious home on a quiet street with private backyard. Great neighborhood for children and includes pool and clubhouse access. Three large bedrooms upstairs with loft. Kitchen granite countertops. Wood floors in kitchen and eating area. Full unfinished basement. Close to Bethke Elementary School, parks and pool