3001 Newport Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

One of the nicest and cleanest homes in North Park Hill. This 1650 sf home has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. On the upper level is the remodeled kitchen, dining room and living room all with hardwood floors. There is a full bath on the main level and 2 large bedrooms. In the basement you will find a large finished family room, one bedroom and a large utility room containing a full sized washer and dryer. This home has just been painted and new central a/c, furnace and hot water heater added. Also, the front and backyards will be completely re landscaped with new sod, and ground cover and sprinkler system front and back. This home is 4 blocks from Stapleton Town Center and shopping. Downtown is 15 minutes away and I-70 and shopping is 5 minutes away. This is a corner lot so neighbors on one side only. There is also a detached oversized two car garage as well. Due to the Covid-19 quarantine, there will no showings appts. until the house is vacant after May 1st. Please view the pictures in this listing and call for questions and application process. MINIMUM 600 CREDIT SCORE