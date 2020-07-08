All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:06 PM

3001 Newport Street

3001 Newport Street · No Longer Available
Location

3001 Newport Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
One of the nicest and cleanest homes in North Park Hill. This 1650 sf home has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. On the upper level is the remodeled kitchen, dining room and living room all with hardwood floors. There is a full bath on the main level and 2 large bedrooms. In the basement you will find a large finished family room, one bedroom and a large utility room containing a full sized washer and dryer. This home has just been painted and new central a/c, furnace and hot water heater added. Also, the front and backyards will be completely re landscaped with new sod, and ground cover and sprinkler system front and back. This home is 4 blocks from Stapleton Town Center and shopping. Downtown is 15 minutes away and I-70 and shopping is 5 minutes away. This is a corner lot so neighbors on one side only. There is also a detached oversized two car garage as well. Due to the Covid-19 quarantine, there will no showings appts. until the house is vacant after May 1st. Please view the pictures in this listing and call for questions and application process. MINIMUM 600 CREDIT SCORE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 Newport Street have any available units?
3001 Newport Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 Newport Street have?
Some of 3001 Newport Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 Newport Street currently offering any rent specials?
3001 Newport Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 Newport Street pet-friendly?
No, 3001 Newport Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3001 Newport Street offer parking?
Yes, 3001 Newport Street offers parking.
Does 3001 Newport Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3001 Newport Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 Newport Street have a pool?
No, 3001 Newport Street does not have a pool.
Does 3001 Newport Street have accessible units?
No, 3001 Newport Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 Newport Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3001 Newport Street has units with dishwashers.

