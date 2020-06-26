All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2990 E 17th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2990 E 17th Avenue
Last updated June 5 2019 at 4:44 PM

2990 E 17th Avenue

2990 East 17th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
City Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2990 East 17th Avenue, Denver, CO 80206
City Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
guest suite
hot tub
media room
Enjoy luxury living at The Pinnacle in the heart of Denver! Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the southeast corner of the 16th floor overlooking City Park with views of the City and Pikes Peak. Available for move-in 05/15/19. Endless upgrades include hardwood floors, gas fireplace, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, GE Profile stainless steel appliances, wine refrigerator, balcony and washer/dryer. Master bedroom with incredible views, huge walk-in closet and 5 piece master bathroom. 2 reserved parking spaces, storage unit, and much more. The Pinnacle building has it all! On-site amenities include 24-hour concierge, secured parking, business center, conference room, media room, wine cellar, indoor and outdoor entertaining areas, state-of-the-art fitness center, guest suite and roof top pool with hot tub. Water, sewer and trash included. Tenant to pay gas and electric in the amount of $100/month. Tenant is required to schedule an orientation and reserve the freight elevator with an HOA representative before moving into the property. * Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit our website for online application Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2990 E 17th Avenue have any available units?
2990 E 17th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2990 E 17th Avenue have?
Some of 2990 E 17th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2990 E 17th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2990 E 17th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2990 E 17th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2990 E 17th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2990 E 17th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2990 E 17th Avenue offers parking.
Does 2990 E 17th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2990 E 17th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2990 E 17th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2990 E 17th Avenue has a pool.
Does 2990 E 17th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2990 E 17th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2990 E 17th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2990 E 17th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cambridge Place
1260 S Bellaire St
Denver, CO 80246
Summit Ridge
8330 E Quincy Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Park 17
1280 East 17th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Alton Green Apartments
8965 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Spyglass
7100 Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80224
The Crossing Apartment Homes
13500 Albrook Dr
Denver, CO 80239
Regatta Sloan’s Lake
1550 Raleigh St
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University