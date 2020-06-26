2990 E 17th Avenue

Amenities
Enjoy luxury living at The Pinnacle in the heart of Denver! Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the southeast corner of the 16th floor overlooking City Park with views of the City and Pikes Peak. Available for move-in 05/15/19. Endless upgrades include hardwood floors, gas fireplace, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, GE Profile stainless steel appliances, wine refrigerator, balcony and washer/dryer. Master bedroom with incredible views, huge walk-in closet and 5 piece master bathroom. 2 reserved parking spaces, storage unit, and much more. The Pinnacle building has it all! On-site amenities include 24-hour concierge, secured parking, business center, conference room, media room, wine cellar, indoor and outdoor entertaining areas, state-of-the-art fitness center, guest suite and roof top pool with hot tub. Water, sewer and trash included. Tenant to pay gas and electric in the amount of $100/month. Tenant is required to schedule an orientation and reserve the freight elevator with an HOA representative before moving into the property. * Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit our website for online application Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com