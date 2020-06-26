2990 E 17th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center conference room 24hr concierge elevator gym parking pool guest suite hot tub media room

Enjoy luxury living at The Pinnacle in the heart of Denver! Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the southeast corner of the 16th floor overlooking City Park with views of the City and Pikes Peak. Available for move-in 05/15/19. Endless upgrades include hardwood floors, gas fireplace, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, GE Profile stainless steel appliances, wine refrigerator, balcony and washer/dryer. Master bedroom with incredible views, huge walk-in closet and 5 piece master bathroom. 2 reserved parking spaces, storage unit, and much more. The Pinnacle building has it all! On-site amenities include 24-hour concierge, secured parking, business center, conference room, media room, wine cellar, indoor and outdoor entertaining areas, state-of-the-art fitness center, guest suite and roof top pool with hot tub. Water, sewer and trash included. Tenant to pay gas and electric in the amount of $100/month. Tenant is required to schedule an orientation and reserve the freight elevator with an HOA representative before moving into the property. * Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit our website for online application Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com