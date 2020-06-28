All apartments in Denver
2959 Pontiac Street

Location

2959 Pontiac Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
online portal
Recently Remodeled 3BD, 2BA North Park Hill Home with Fenced Back Yard - Open concept home with large kitchen. Master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Laundry room with washer and dryer included. Fenced back yard with patio, and off-street parking in the front. Walk to Stapleton Center and easily get downtown Denver. Schedule a viewing @ keyrenterdenver.com

*Spring move-in special available! Ask Broker for more information!*

VIrtual Walk-Thru: https://view.ricohtours.com/07d263fb-382c-438d-b433-08085e2207a5/

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $80 monthly water, sewer, trash, and lawncare fee.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5457931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2959 Pontiac Street have any available units?
2959 Pontiac Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2959 Pontiac Street have?
Some of 2959 Pontiac Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2959 Pontiac Street currently offering any rent specials?
2959 Pontiac Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2959 Pontiac Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2959 Pontiac Street is pet friendly.
Does 2959 Pontiac Street offer parking?
Yes, 2959 Pontiac Street offers parking.
Does 2959 Pontiac Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2959 Pontiac Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2959 Pontiac Street have a pool?
No, 2959 Pontiac Street does not have a pool.
Does 2959 Pontiac Street have accessible units?
No, 2959 Pontiac Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2959 Pontiac Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2959 Pontiac Street has units with dishwashers.
