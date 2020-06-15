All apartments in Denver
2955 Newton Street
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

2955 Newton Street

2955 Newton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2955 Newton Street, Denver, CO 80211
West Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Minutes to Sloans Lake or Downtown West Highlands! Sunny and Bright well maintained 2bed/1bath apartment comes with its own 2 car tandem carport! No more cleaning snow off your car! This half duplex has been newly painted, new carpet and is in excellent condition with newer white matching appliances. Washer/dryer included in unit!! Water and professional landscaping is included in the rent. In spring and summer, the landscaping is radiant with colors of beautiful rose bushes and flowers. Apartment also has air conditioning. Cats only are allowed with a refundable pet deposit of $250 per pet. The building is a non-smoking building. Vacancy is rare at this location and will not last long. Please contact us directly for a showing or for more information.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2955-newton-st-denver-co-80211-usa-unit-a/41d98891-e80f-48b8-a5fc-6a3394261d7b

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5548026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2955 Newton Street have any available units?
2955 Newton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2955 Newton Street have?
Some of 2955 Newton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2955 Newton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2955 Newton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2955 Newton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2955 Newton Street is pet friendly.
Does 2955 Newton Street offer parking?
Yes, 2955 Newton Street offers parking.
Does 2955 Newton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2955 Newton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2955 Newton Street have a pool?
No, 2955 Newton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2955 Newton Street have accessible units?
No, 2955 Newton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2955 Newton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2955 Newton Street has units with dishwashers.
