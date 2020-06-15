2955 Newton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed

Minutes to Sloans Lake or Downtown West Highlands! Sunny and Bright well maintained 2bed/1bath apartment comes with its own 2 car tandem carport! No more cleaning snow off your car! This half duplex has been newly painted, new carpet and is in excellent condition with newer white matching appliances. Washer/dryer included in unit!! Water and professional landscaping is included in the rent. In spring and summer, the landscaping is radiant with colors of beautiful rose bushes and flowers. Apartment also has air conditioning. Cats only are allowed with a refundable pet deposit of $250 per pet. The building is a non-smoking building. Vacancy is rare at this location and will not last long. Please contact us directly for a showing or for more information.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2955-newton-st-denver-co-80211-usa-unit-a/41d98891-e80f-48b8-a5fc-6a3394261d7b



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5548026)