2955 Inca St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly community garden parking

This beautiful, fully renovated loft-style condo provides a large master bedroom, a 5-piece luxury bath, and central kitchen with the highest-end gourmet appliances. Located in one of the most desirable Denver neighborhoods, this second-floor unit is freeway close (just west of Coors Field near 20th Street and Chestnut) and is a short walk to Whole Foods, King Soopers, commuter rail lines and the many new restaurants and pubs of the Union Station neighborhood.



The recent renovation spared no expense, and features unique elements such as European lighting fixtures, walnut hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, motorized window blinds and a free standing soaking tub with ceiling mounted waterspout. At 1,212 SF, this unit offers plenty of space and privacy, while remaining open.



An amazing kitchen with custom granite countertops complements the, tall timber ceilings. A six-burner stove, dual oven and unique microwave oven provide the discriminating chef with best kitchen appliances available.



The large living area is well lit and can accommodate a variety of furniture layouts. French doors open to a Juliet balcony, providing views to the community garden below. Washer and dryer are conveniently located. One, covered and secured parking space is included.



Pets are allowed with a $500.00 additional deposit and $50.00 per month pet rent.