Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

2955 Inca St

2955 Inca Street · (720) 605-3181
Location

2955 Inca Street, Denver, CO 80202
Five Points

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit 2M · Avail. Jul 7

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1212 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
parking
This beautiful, fully renovated loft-style condo provides a large master bedroom, a 5-piece luxury bath, and central kitchen with the highest-end gourmet appliances. Located in one of the most desirable Denver neighborhoods, this second-floor unit is freeway close (just west of Coors Field near 20th Street and Chestnut) and is a short walk to Whole Foods, King Soopers, commuter rail lines and the many new restaurants and pubs of the Union Station neighborhood.

The recent renovation spared no expense, and features unique elements such as European lighting fixtures, walnut hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, motorized window blinds and a free standing soaking tub with ceiling mounted waterspout. At 1,212 SF, this unit offers plenty of space and privacy, while remaining open.

An amazing kitchen with custom granite countertops complements the, tall timber ceilings. A six-burner stove, dual oven and unique microwave oven provide the discriminating chef with best kitchen appliances available.

The large living area is well lit and can accommodate a variety of furniture layouts. French doors open to a Juliet balcony, providing views to the community garden below. Washer and dryer are conveniently located. One, covered and secured parking space is included.

Pets are allowed with a $500.00 additional deposit and $50.00 per month pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2955 Inca St have any available units?
2955 Inca St has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2955 Inca St have?
Some of 2955 Inca St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2955 Inca St currently offering any rent specials?
2955 Inca St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2955 Inca St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2955 Inca St is pet friendly.
Does 2955 Inca St offer parking?
Yes, 2955 Inca St offers parking.
Does 2955 Inca St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2955 Inca St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2955 Inca St have a pool?
No, 2955 Inca St does not have a pool.
Does 2955 Inca St have accessible units?
No, 2955 Inca St does not have accessible units.
Does 2955 Inca St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2955 Inca St does not have units with dishwashers.
