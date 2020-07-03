2943 N Marion Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/17e7a6007c ---- HIGHLIGHTS: Beautiful victorian remodel with generous closets! Huge yard (1.5 lots) with gas fire pit and custom landscaping. AWESOME LOCATION: Right around the block from Light Rail. 5 Minutes from downtown, near some of Denver\'s top restaurants, 84 Walk Score, walk to Fuller Dog Park! OPEN LAYOUT: On the main level: Living room, formal dining, kitchen, full bathroom, bonus room (great office or workout space) and large laundry room/mud room with direct access to the back yard. Upstairs there are 2 descent sized bedrooms (fit king beds) with generous closets, and a shared bathroom with double vanity. ASSIGNED SCHOOLS: Gilpin Elementary, Bruce Randolph, Manual. NEARBY SCHOOLS: The Goddard School, Bright Horizons Montessori. NEED TO KNOW: First month\'s rent 1 month\'s deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Pets welcome. $350 non-refundable pet fee per pet. No more than 2 dogs. All dogs must be 1yrs or older and house trained. $20 per pet registration required upon applying. Tenants responsible for Xcel (Gas/Electric), water, cable, internet, basic yard care, and snow removal. Owner will provide some weeding and lawn treatments. Tenants responsible for mowing. 2 Car Garage 5 Burner Gas Stove Bonus Room Custom Closet Double Vanity Full Remodel Gas Fire Pit Generous Closet Space Granite Counters High End Granite Counters Huge Back Yard Walk To Light Rail