2934 Wyandot St # 2

First Level Home in this Victorian rarity located in LoHi of Denver! About 1,100+ square foot, this updated apartment has its own entrance, large eat-in kitchen, spacious dining room and living room with a fireplace, laundry, AND 2 CAR GARAGE.



Great location in LoHI with a view of city from beautiful large backyard, and walk to great locations.



DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max)



Resident Utilities: $110 Flat Fee and Choice of Cable/Internet.



$1,895 Rent/month - $1,895 Security Deposit



For Showings, call or text Oliver @ 630-390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



