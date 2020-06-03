All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 13 2020

2934 Wyandot St # 2

2934 Wyandot Street · No Longer Available
Location

2934 Wyandot Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
First Level Home in this Victorian rarity located in LoHi of Denver! About 1,100+ square foot, this updated apartment has its own entrance, large eat-in kitchen, spacious dining room and living room with a fireplace, laundry, AND 2 CAR GARAGE.

Great location in LoHI with a view of city from beautiful large backyard, and walk to great locations.

DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max)

Resident Utilities: $110 Flat Fee and Choice of Cable/Internet.

$1,895 Rent/month - $1,895 Security Deposit

For Showings, call or text Oliver @ 630-390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2934 Wyandot St # 2 have any available units?
2934 Wyandot St # 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2934 Wyandot St # 2 have?
Some of 2934 Wyandot St # 2's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2934 Wyandot St # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2934 Wyandot St # 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2934 Wyandot St # 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2934 Wyandot St # 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2934 Wyandot St # 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2934 Wyandot St # 2 offers parking.
Does 2934 Wyandot St # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2934 Wyandot St # 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2934 Wyandot St # 2 have a pool?
No, 2934 Wyandot St # 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2934 Wyandot St # 2 have accessible units?
No, 2934 Wyandot St # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2934 Wyandot St # 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2934 Wyandot St # 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

