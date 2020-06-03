2934 Wyandot St # 2

Amenities
First Level Home in this Victorian rarity located in LoHi of Denver! About 1,100+ square foot, this updated apartment has its own entrance, large eat-in kitchen, spacious dining room and living room with a fireplace, laundry, AND 2 CAR GARAGE.
Great location in LoHI with a view of city from beautiful large backyard, and walk to great locations.
DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max)
Resident Utilities: $110 Flat Fee and Choice of Cable/Internet.
$1,895 Rent/month - $1,895 Security Deposit
For Showings, call or text Oliver @ 630-390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.