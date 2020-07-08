All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2933 W 33rd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2933 W 33rd Ave
Last updated May 17 2020 at 7:24 AM

2933 W 33rd Ave

2933 West 33rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2933 West 33rd Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Don't miss your opportunity to rent this charming, 2-bed plus 1 non-conforming room, 2-bath bungalow in the popular Highlands Neighborhood. Enjoy the bright, open kitchen layout. Relax in the front or back enclosed sunrooms. Get your hands dirty in the garden. This home has lots to offer. You can't beat the location, sitting in the heart of the Highlands. Walk to the 32nd Ave shops, the community pool, the library or the park across the street. To inquire about this rental or to schedule a showing, please contact our leasing office. Showings are scheduled between Mondays and Saturdays based on availability.

Qualifications and Application Process: Copy of ID needed as well as SSN or ITIN for every adult living in the property, no evictions or criminal records, credit score >650, combined gross monthly income at least three times monthly rent with income verified.

Application fee is $18 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2933 W 33rd Ave have any available units?
2933 W 33rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2933 W 33rd Ave have?
Some of 2933 W 33rd Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2933 W 33rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2933 W 33rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2933 W 33rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2933 W 33rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2933 W 33rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2933 W 33rd Ave offers parking.
Does 2933 W 33rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2933 W 33rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2933 W 33rd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2933 W 33rd Ave has a pool.
Does 2933 W 33rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 2933 W 33rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2933 W 33rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2933 W 33rd Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The York on City Park
1781 York St
Denver, CO 80206
The Confluence
1441 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Addison at Cherry Creek
9110 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Asbury Plaza Apartments
5170 E Asbury Ave
Denver, CO 80222
X at Sloans
1552 Xavier Street
Denver, CO 80204
TriVista on Speer
1350 Speer Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204
Archer Tower
901 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Camden Belleview Station
6515 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University