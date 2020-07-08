2933 W 33rd Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Don't miss your opportunity to rent this charming, 2-bed plus 1 non-conforming room, 2-bath bungalow in the popular Highlands Neighborhood. Enjoy the bright, open kitchen layout. Relax in the front or back enclosed sunrooms. Get your hands dirty in the garden. This home has lots to offer. You can't beat the location, sitting in the heart of the Highlands. Walk to the 32nd Ave shops, the community pool, the library or the park across the street. To inquire about this rental or to schedule a showing, please contact our leasing office. Showings are scheduled between Mondays and Saturdays based on availability.



Qualifications and Application Process: Copy of ID needed as well as SSN or ITIN for every adult living in the property, no evictions or criminal records, credit score >650, combined gross monthly income at least three times monthly rent with income verified.



Application fee is $18 per adult.