Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:29 AM

2928 Iola St

2928 Iola Street · No Longer Available
Location

2928 Iola Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location, Location, Location!
Modern 3 bed / 2.5 bath corner-lot townhouse in the heart of Stapleton within walking distance to Eastbridge Town Center, Bluff Lake Nature Preserve, parks, a pool, restaurants, trails, and some of the best schools in Denver. Five minute drive to Anschutz Medical Center campus, Stanley Marketplace, Stapleton Town Center and two light rail stations for easy access to downtown or to the airport.
High-quality amenities throughout. Downstairs you'll find 5" stained hardwood floors, high 9' ceilings, stone mantel gas fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances, tall 42" espresso finished cabinetry, large marble island with bar seating, built-in surround sound system, large windows for ambient lighting, two-car attached garage, and large crawl-space for additional storage.
Upstairs you'll find an office/family room, 3 bedrooms each with blackout shades, and a front-loading washer & dryer.
Outside includes a spacious stone patio, backyard, garden, sand pit, and a half-wall front patio.
Welcome to your new home, with it all in the middle of it all!

Note:
*Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 650+ credit score is required.
*Pets considered with $300/pet one time fee. No large or dangerous dogs
*Non-refundable application fee is $45.00.
*Refundable security deposit equal to one month's gross rent is required.
*One time pet fee(s) are required to be paid at the time lease is executed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2928 Iola St have any available units?
2928 Iola St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2928 Iola St have?
Some of 2928 Iola St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2928 Iola St currently offering any rent specials?
2928 Iola St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2928 Iola St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2928 Iola St is pet friendly.
Does 2928 Iola St offer parking?
Yes, 2928 Iola St does offer parking.
Does 2928 Iola St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2928 Iola St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2928 Iola St have a pool?
Yes, 2928 Iola St has a pool.
Does 2928 Iola St have accessible units?
No, 2928 Iola St does not have accessible units.
Does 2928 Iola St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2928 Iola St has units with dishwashers.
