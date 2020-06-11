2928 Iola St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Location, Location, Location!

Modern 3 bed / 2.5 bath corner-lot townhouse in the heart of Stapleton within walking distance to Eastbridge Town Center, Bluff Lake Nature Preserve, parks, a pool, restaurants, trails, and some of the best schools in Denver. Five minute drive to Anschutz Medical Center campus, Stanley Marketplace, Stapleton Town Center and two light rail stations for easy access to downtown or to the airport.

High-quality amenities throughout. Downstairs you'll find 5" stained hardwood floors, high 9' ceilings, stone mantel gas fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances, tall 42" espresso finished cabinetry, large marble island with bar seating, built-in surround sound system, large windows for ambient lighting, two-car attached garage, and large crawl-space for additional storage.

Upstairs you'll find an office/family room, 3 bedrooms each with blackout shades, and a front-loading washer & dryer.

Outside includes a spacious stone patio, backyard, garden, sand pit, and a half-wall front patio.

Welcome to your new home, with it all in the middle of it all!



Note:

*Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.

*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 650+ credit score is required.

*Pets considered with $300/pet one time fee. No large or dangerous dogs

*Non-refundable application fee is $45.00.

*Refundable security deposit equal to one month's gross rent is required.

*One time pet fee(s) are required to be paid at the time lease is executed.