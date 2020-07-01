All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2918 W 28th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2918 W 28th Ave
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

2918 W 28th Ave

2918 West 28th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Jefferson Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2918 West 28th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
VIRTUAL TOUR (Copy and Paste link into browser to view tour):

my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZQefpDaypQn Prime Location: Newly Built, naturally well-lit 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse located in the Highlands neighborhood. The shops and nightlife of 32nd Avenue, Downtown Whole Foods and Sloans Lake are all within 1.5 miles of this spacious townhouse. Private rooftop patio with beautiful views, hardwood flooring and tall ceilings throughout. 1 month security deposit. Utilities not included. Unit Features: In-unit laundry

Central AC

Attached Two (2) Car garage

Rooftop deck

Tankless-Water Heaters

Beautifully detailed exteriors

Soft-closing kitchen cabinets and drawers

Site Finished White Oak Hardwood Floors

Designer Tile and Plumbing fixtures

Quartz Countertops

Stainless KitchenAid Steel Appliances

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/denver-co?lid=12676466

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5223895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2918 W 28th Ave have any available units?
2918 W 28th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2918 W 28th Ave have?
Some of 2918 W 28th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2918 W 28th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2918 W 28th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2918 W 28th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2918 W 28th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2918 W 28th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2918 W 28th Ave offers parking.
Does 2918 W 28th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2918 W 28th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2918 W 28th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2918 W 28th Ave has a pool.
Does 2918 W 28th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2918 W 28th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2918 W 28th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2918 W 28th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Buerger Brothers Lofts
1742 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
Emery West Highland
3550 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
Advenir Bear Valley
3550 S Kendall St
Denver, CO 80235
Steele Manor
1421 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Alton Green Apartments
8965 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd.
Denver, CO 80237
One Observatory Park
2360 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80210
Outlook Gateway
5650 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University