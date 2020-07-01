2918 W 28th Ave

Amenities
VIRTUAL TOUR (Copy and Paste link into browser to view tour):
my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZQefpDaypQn Prime Location: Newly Built, naturally well-lit 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse located in the Highlands neighborhood. The shops and nightlife of 32nd Avenue, Downtown Whole Foods and Sloans Lake are all within 1.5 miles of this spacious townhouse. Private rooftop patio with beautiful views, hardwood flooring and tall ceilings throughout. 1 month security deposit. Utilities not included. Unit Features: In-unit laundry
Central AC
Attached Two (2) Car garage
Rooftop deck
Tankless-Water Heaters
Beautifully detailed exteriors
Soft-closing kitchen cabinets and drawers
Site Finished White Oak Hardwood Floors
Designer Tile and Plumbing fixtures
Quartz Countertops
Stainless KitchenAid Steel Appliances
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/denver-co?lid=12676466
No Pets Allowed
