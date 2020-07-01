2918 W 28th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel gym

VIRTUAL TOUR (Copy and Paste link into browser to view tour):



my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZQefpDaypQn Prime Location: Newly Built, naturally well-lit 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse located in the Highlands neighborhood. The shops and nightlife of 32nd Avenue, Downtown Whole Foods and Sloans Lake are all within 1.5 miles of this spacious townhouse. Private rooftop patio with beautiful views, hardwood flooring and tall ceilings throughout. 1 month security deposit. Utilities not included. Unit Features: In-unit laundry



Central AC



Attached Two (2) Car garage



Rooftop deck



Tankless-Water Heaters



Beautifully detailed exteriors



Soft-closing kitchen cabinets and drawers



Site Finished White Oak Hardwood Floors



Designer Tile and Plumbing fixtures



Quartz Countertops



Stainless KitchenAid Steel Appliances



No Pets Allowed



