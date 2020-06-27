All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 29 2019

2915 N. Franklin Street - 1

2915 North Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Location

2915 North Franklin Street, Denver, CO 80205
Whittier

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous updated Duplex in Denver's downtown neighborhood of Whittier across from Fuller and Fredrick Douglas Park. - Fabulous remodeled duplex in Denver's desirable Whittier neighborhood located across the street from Fuller and Fredrick Douglas Parks. Custom Hard wood finishes and floors throughout. The modern kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, custom counter tops, and a subway tile back-splash. You will find a private fenced in backyard that is perfect for entertaining. There is a one car garage and the washer and dryer are included. Owner pays for water.

(RLNE5040418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2915 N. Franklin Street - 1 have any available units?
2915 N. Franklin Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2915 N. Franklin Street - 1 have?
Some of 2915 N. Franklin Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2915 N. Franklin Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2915 N. Franklin Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2915 N. Franklin Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2915 N. Franklin Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2915 N. Franklin Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2915 N. Franklin Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 2915 N. Franklin Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2915 N. Franklin Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2915 N. Franklin Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 2915 N. Franklin Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2915 N. Franklin Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2915 N. Franklin Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2915 N. Franklin Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2915 N. Franklin Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
