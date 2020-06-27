2915 N. Franklin Street - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel

Fabulous updated Duplex in Denver's downtown neighborhood of Whittier across from Fuller and Fredrick Douglas Park. - Fabulous remodeled duplex in Denver's desirable Whittier neighborhood located across the street from Fuller and Fredrick Douglas Parks. Custom Hard wood finishes and floors throughout. The modern kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, custom counter tops, and a subway tile back-splash. You will find a private fenced in backyard that is perfect for entertaining. There is a one car garage and the washer and dryer are included. Owner pays for water.



(RLNE5040418)