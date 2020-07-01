All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:51 PM

2870 Ivy St

2870 Ivy Street · No Longer Available
Location

2870 Ivy Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Fantastic 2BD, 1BA Park Hill Ranch with Large Bedrooms, Fenced Yard, and 1-Car Garage - This perfect starter home is within walking distance to four fantastic shopping areas (28th and Fairfax, 23rd and Kearney, 23rd and Cherry, and 22nd and Oneida), and is in the heart of historic Park Hill. With two gigantic bedrooms, updated bathroom and kitchen, and great yards for pets, this is the perfect home for you! Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $50 monthly fee for water and sewer
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5227528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2870 Ivy St have any available units?
2870 Ivy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2870 Ivy St have?
Some of 2870 Ivy St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2870 Ivy St currently offering any rent specials?
2870 Ivy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2870 Ivy St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2870 Ivy St is pet friendly.
Does 2870 Ivy St offer parking?
Yes, 2870 Ivy St offers parking.
Does 2870 Ivy St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2870 Ivy St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2870 Ivy St have a pool?
No, 2870 Ivy St does not have a pool.
Does 2870 Ivy St have accessible units?
No, 2870 Ivy St does not have accessible units.
Does 2870 Ivy St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2870 Ivy St has units with dishwashers.

