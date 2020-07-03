2863 Jasmine St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully updated townhouse in the highly desirable neighborhood of Park Hill.

Perfect location just minutes away from City Park, Museums and Downtown and within walking distance of restaurants and coffee shops.



Head up to the mountains with easy access to I70 or stay off the highways and quickly get to the Anschutz Medical Campus. Everything you need is here!



Home features stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom and beautifully refinished, original hardwood floors.



Includes in home laundry, A/C units, off street parking , large secured storage area with bike rack and your own garden plot.



You don't want to miss this!



Long term leasing options available