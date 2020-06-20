All apartments in Denver
2860 W 32nd Ave., 206
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:45 AM

2860 W 32nd Ave., 206

2860 West 32nd Avenue · (720) 515-7138
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2860 West 32nd Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
*Possibly available for an early move-in, July 15th-August 1st*We will have a similar unit available on August 12th also on 2nd floor.*
*Virtual or in-person showings available. For on-site showings, please wear a mask. **

This vintage building has been updated in the LoHi section of the Highlands. A short walk to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and coffee shops at 32nd & Zuni. Modern, contemporary building, great deck, and courtyard with a gated communal space. Stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, updated kitchen/bathroom fixtures, butcher block counters, and bamboo floors. There are on-site laundry and change machines on-site.

FREE to apply: https://jdsmpartners.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home Must pass $30.00 background check for approval.
Flats on 32nd is perfectly located between LoHi and Highlands as well as offering easy access to Downtown Denver. We have studios, 1 bedroom, and 2 bedrooms as well as great amenities. Features gated entry, stainless steel appliances, butcher block counters, bamboo floors, oversized closets, pet friendly, laundry onsite, easy access to restaurants and entertainment and one block from Highland Park. Easy access to Lodo, Union Station, and Confluence Park via a 10-minute bike ride. Covered parking (if available), and bike storage.

1-year lease - Tenant pays electric and internet. Gated/Covered off-street parking available for $50/month, $35/month gated/uncovered, $25/month uncovered/ungated parking. Pets okay with additional $300 Non-Refundable Pet Deposit and $25/month Pet Rent. Deposit = 1 month rent.

FREE to apply: https://jdsmpartners.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home Must pass $30.00 background check for approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2860 W 32nd Ave., 206 have any available units?
2860 W 32nd Ave., 206 has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2860 W 32nd Ave., 206 have?
Some of 2860 W 32nd Ave., 206's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2860 W 32nd Ave., 206 currently offering any rent specials?
2860 W 32nd Ave., 206 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2860 W 32nd Ave., 206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2860 W 32nd Ave., 206 is pet friendly.
Does 2860 W 32nd Ave., 206 offer parking?
Yes, 2860 W 32nd Ave., 206 does offer parking.
Does 2860 W 32nd Ave., 206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2860 W 32nd Ave., 206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2860 W 32nd Ave., 206 have a pool?
No, 2860 W 32nd Ave., 206 does not have a pool.
Does 2860 W 32nd Ave., 206 have accessible units?
No, 2860 W 32nd Ave., 206 does not have accessible units.
Does 2860 W 32nd Ave., 206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2860 W 32nd Ave., 206 has units with dishwashers.
