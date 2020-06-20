2860 W 32nd Ave., 206

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar courtyard on-site laundry parking bike storage garage internet access

*Possibly available for an early move-in, July 15th-August 1st*We will have a similar unit available on August 12th also on 2nd floor.*

*Virtual or in-person showings available. For on-site showings, please wear a mask. **



This vintage building has been updated in the LoHi section of the Highlands. A short walk to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and coffee shops at 32nd & Zuni. Modern, contemporary building, great deck, and courtyard with a gated communal space. Stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, updated kitchen/bathroom fixtures, butcher block counters, and bamboo floors. There are on-site laundry and change machines on-site.



FREE to apply: https://jdsmpartners.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home Must pass $30.00 background check for approval.

Flats on 32nd is perfectly located between LoHi and Highlands as well as offering easy access to Downtown Denver. We have studios, 1 bedroom, and 2 bedrooms as well as great amenities. Features gated entry, stainless steel appliances, butcher block counters, bamboo floors, oversized closets, pet friendly, laundry onsite, easy access to restaurants and entertainment and one block from Highland Park. Easy access to Lodo, Union Station, and Confluence Park via a 10-minute bike ride. Covered parking (if available), and bike storage.



1-year lease - Tenant pays electric and internet. Gated/Covered off-street parking available for $50/month, $35/month gated/uncovered, $25/month uncovered/ungated parking. Pets okay with additional $300 Non-Refundable Pet Deposit and $25/month Pet Rent. Deposit = 1 month rent.



FREE to apply: https://jdsmpartners.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home Must pass $30.00 background check for approval.