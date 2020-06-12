All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

2855 Quebec St

2855 Quebec Street · No Longer Available
Location

2855 Quebec Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
***AT THE CENTER OF IT ALL*** - Property Id: 193641

Welcome to your next home! This lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in beautiful Denver! This single-family home provides lots of living space for the whole family with hardwood floors! Entertaining is easy in your natural light-filled kitchen and huge back yard. Enjoy cool autumn nights on your concrete patio! Ideal location for your family, with close proximity to Fred Thomas Park. Plus, quick and easy access to Interstate 70 and Interstate 270.

*Property is not approved for section 8 or any other housing assistance programs.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/193641
Property Id 193641

(RLNE5441270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2855 Quebec St have any available units?
2855 Quebec St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2855 Quebec St have?
Some of 2855 Quebec St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2855 Quebec St currently offering any rent specials?
2855 Quebec St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2855 Quebec St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2855 Quebec St is pet friendly.
Does 2855 Quebec St offer parking?
No, 2855 Quebec St does not offer parking.
Does 2855 Quebec St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2855 Quebec St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2855 Quebec St have a pool?
No, 2855 Quebec St does not have a pool.
Does 2855 Quebec St have accessible units?
No, 2855 Quebec St does not have accessible units.
Does 2855 Quebec St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2855 Quebec St has units with dishwashers.

