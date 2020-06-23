2855 Newport St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Situated on a large, fully landscaped lot, this beautifully updated ranch offers timeless hardwood floors and newer finishes. The kitchen features stainless appliances, including a dishwasher, and ample cabinet space. The spacious master provides a comfortable retreat away from the secondary bedrooms. A second full bathroom was renovated with crisp white tiles throughout. Washer and dryer included in the rental and a Nest Thermostat make it easy to run the Central A/C. Enjoying the Colorado climate is easy to do here: sip your coffee on the private back patio, and host cookouts for a crowd of friends in the large fenced yard with dog door access for your four-legged friend. Or stroll up to some of the neighborhood's great bars and restaurants in the 29th Avenue Town Center or newly updated Oneida Park Shopping Center. The detached two-car garage provides private, covered parking with plenty of storage space in the additional attached workshop. Come live on a great block with friendly neighbors and easy access to downtown, the CU Anschutz Medical Campus or DIA!