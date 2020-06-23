All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2855 Newport St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2855 Newport St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2855 Newport St

2855 North Newport Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2855 North Newport Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
To Schedule a showing please contact Jennifer at rentvestpm.com or Please copy this into your browser:
https
app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvestdenver
Situated on a large, fully landscaped lot, this beautifully updated ranch offers timeless hardwood floors and newer finishes. The kitchen features stainless appliances, including a dishwasher, and ample cabinet space. The spacious master provides a comfortable retreat away from the secondary bedrooms. A second full bathroom was renovated with crisp white tiles throughout. Washer and dryer included in the rental and a Nest Thermostat make it easy to run the Central A/C. Enjoying the Colorado climate is easy to do here: sip your coffee on the private back patio, and host cookouts for a crowd of friends in the large fenced yard with dog door access for your four-legged friend. Or stroll up to some of the neighborhood's great bars and restaurants in the 29th Avenue Town Center or newly updated Oneida Park Shopping Center. The detached two-car garage provides private, covered parking with plenty of storage space in the additional attached workshop. Come live on a great block with friendly neighbors and easy access to downtown, the CU Anschutz Medical Campus or DIA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2855 Newport St have any available units?
2855 Newport St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2855 Newport St have?
Some of 2855 Newport St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2855 Newport St currently offering any rent specials?
2855 Newport St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2855 Newport St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2855 Newport St is pet friendly.
Does 2855 Newport St offer parking?
Yes, 2855 Newport St does offer parking.
Does 2855 Newport St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2855 Newport St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2855 Newport St have a pool?
No, 2855 Newport St does not have a pool.
Does 2855 Newport St have accessible units?
No, 2855 Newport St does not have accessible units.
Does 2855 Newport St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2855 Newport St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Speer Blvd
255 E Speer Blvd
Denver, CO 80203
Premier Lofts
2200 Market St
Denver, CO 80205
Highlands 32
3251 Lowell Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
Westend
3500 Rockmont Dr
Denver, CO 80202
Edge DTC
7500 E Quincy Ave
Denver, CO 80237
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place
Denver, CO 80202
Chestnut Ridge
3655 S Verbena St
Denver, CO 80237

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University