2822 Eliot Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking garage pet friendly

Fabulous Victorian duplex with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Located walking distance from all the best LoHi, Jefferson Park, and Highlands Square shops & restaurants (Jeff Park Pub, Sartos, 2914 Coffee, Little Man Ice Cream, Highlands Square). Beautiful wood floors, newer carpet, newer windows, newer w/d (upstairs), and all newer appliances. Amazing master bedroom with en-suite and Juliette balcony. Private backyard with a great patio and over-sized 1 car garage.



Property is available August 1st 2019 for a 24 month lease at $2600 per month. Tenant(s) will be required to provide the first month rent and a $2600 damage deposit upon execution of the lease.



Monthly Rent: $2,600

Security Deposit: $2,600

Utilities: Tenant to pay all utilities, exlc. alarm system

Term: 24 month lease available

Available: August 1st 2019

- 3bd / 2.5 ba

- 1,350 sq. ft

- Cellar for storage

- Two A/C window units provided (300+ sq ft cooling capacity per unit)

- Alarm system



This is a Non-Smoking home. Small dogs allowed with a $250 non-refundable deposit.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2822-eliot-st-denver-co-80211-usa/66c942b4-a2cc-4e80-8a65-681a08886921



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4981700)