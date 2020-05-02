All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2822 Eliot Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2822 Eliot Street
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

2822 Eliot Street

2822 Eliot Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Jefferson Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2822 Eliot Street, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous Victorian duplex with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Located walking distance from all the best LoHi, Jefferson Park, and Highlands Square shops & restaurants (Jeff Park Pub, Sartos, 2914 Coffee, Little Man Ice Cream, Highlands Square). Beautiful wood floors, newer carpet, newer windows, newer w/d (upstairs), and all newer appliances. Amazing master bedroom with en-suite and Juliette balcony. Private backyard with a great patio and over-sized 1 car garage.

Property is available August 1st 2019 for a 24 month lease at $2600 per month. Tenant(s) will be required to provide the first month rent and a $2600 damage deposit upon execution of the lease.

Monthly Rent: $2,600
Security Deposit: $2,600
Utilities: Tenant to pay all utilities, exlc. alarm system
Term: 24 month lease available
Available: August 1st 2019
- 3bd / 2.5 ba
- 1,350 sq. ft
- Cellar for storage
- Two A/C window units provided (300+ sq ft cooling capacity per unit)
- Alarm system

This is a Non-Smoking home. Small dogs allowed with a $250 non-refundable deposit.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2822-eliot-st-denver-co-80211-usa/66c942b4-a2cc-4e80-8a65-681a08886921

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4981700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2822 Eliot Street have any available units?
2822 Eliot Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2822 Eliot Street have?
Some of 2822 Eliot Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2822 Eliot Street currently offering any rent specials?
2822 Eliot Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2822 Eliot Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2822 Eliot Street is pet friendly.
Does 2822 Eliot Street offer parking?
Yes, 2822 Eliot Street offers parking.
Does 2822 Eliot Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2822 Eliot Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2822 Eliot Street have a pool?
No, 2822 Eliot Street does not have a pool.
Does 2822 Eliot Street have accessible units?
No, 2822 Eliot Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2822 Eliot Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2822 Eliot Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Cherry Creek South
1211 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237
2785 Speer
2785 N Speer Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
Arrive 800 Penn
800 Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80203
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
Advenir At Stapleton Apartments
8008 Montview Blvd
Denver, CO 80220
Strata
16505 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239
The Villages at Curtis Park
2855 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University