All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2770 S Gilpin St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2770 S Gilpin St
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

2770 S Gilpin St

2770 South Gilpin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
University
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2770 South Gilpin Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming Home, Fantastic Neighborhood. - This cute little 2 bedroom, one bathroom home with attached garage is close to everything and has a lovely large back yard! The house itself is a single story family home, featuring windows for plenty of natural lighting, and a kitchen and laundry room. Right by the University of Denver, the Porter Adventist Hospital and plenty of parks this is the ideal location and the charm of this neighborhood cant be replaced. This could be a great place for you and yours! Give us a call for any other questions you may have or schedule your showing today!

(RLNE3837259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2770 S Gilpin St have any available units?
2770 S Gilpin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 2770 S Gilpin St currently offering any rent specials?
2770 S Gilpin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2770 S Gilpin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2770 S Gilpin St is pet friendly.
Does 2770 S Gilpin St offer parking?
Yes, 2770 S Gilpin St offers parking.
Does 2770 S Gilpin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2770 S Gilpin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2770 S Gilpin St have a pool?
No, 2770 S Gilpin St does not have a pool.
Does 2770 S Gilpin St have accessible units?
No, 2770 S Gilpin St does not have accessible units.
Does 2770 S Gilpin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2770 S Gilpin St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2770 S Gilpin St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2770 S Gilpin St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St
Denver, CO 80237
St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206
Parkwood Plaza
1436 S Irving St
Denver, CO 80219
AMLI Park Avenue
755 E 19th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Vantage Point
1105 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246
Berkshire Apartments
2335 S Race St
Denver, CO 80210
Tangent
4300 South Monaco Street
Denver, CO 80237
Vesty Park
3190 W 14th Ave
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University