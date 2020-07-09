2770 S Gilpin St

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Charming Home, Fantastic Neighborhood. - This cute little 2 bedroom, one bathroom home with attached garage is close to everything and has a lovely large back yard! The house itself is a single story family home, featuring windows for plenty of natural lighting, and a kitchen and laundry room. Right by the University of Denver, the Porter Adventist Hospital and plenty of parks this is the ideal location and the charm of this neighborhood cant be replaced. This could be a great place for you and yours! Give us a call for any other questions you may have or schedule your showing today!



(RLNE3837259)