2753 cook st

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy brick house with a big fenced front yard - Property Id: 169033



This property is Move-in ready. New paint. Great location charming brick house sitting on a 10,000 Sq. Ft. lot. HUGE private fenced front yard. Wood floors throughout. Vaulted ceiling living room, skylights, etc. It's a MUST SEE. Two blocks away from the city park. Less than 2 miles to lots of city attractions. Easy access to I-25 and I-70. Close to downtown. Monthly rent $1,900. Please text at 720-570-6555 for a showing. Prefer long term lease. One month deposit required and in addition to a non-refundable deposit of $250 for the first pet and $75 for the second. Tenants pay the public services. The owner pays property taxes, garbage and sewer, and lawn mowing costs. The tenant will pay for all utilities including gas, electricity, water, and cable.

