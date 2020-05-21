All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2753 cook st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2753 cook st
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM

2753 cook st

2753 Cook Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2753 Cook Street, Denver, CO 80205
Skyland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy brick house with a big fenced front yard - Property Id: 169033

This property is Move-in ready. New paint. Great location charming brick house sitting on a 10,000 Sq. Ft. lot. HUGE private fenced front yard. Wood floors throughout. Vaulted ceiling living room, skylights, etc. It's a MUST SEE. Two blocks away from the city park. Less than 2 miles to lots of city attractions. Easy access to I-25 and I-70. Close to downtown. Monthly rent $1,900. Please text at 720-570-6555 for a showing. Prefer long term lease. One month deposit required and in addition to a non-refundable deposit of $250 for the first pet and $75 for the second. Tenants pay the public services. The owner pays property taxes, garbage and sewer, and lawn mowing costs. The tenant will pay for all utilities including gas, electricity, water, and cable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/169033p
Property Id 169033

(RLNE5237223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2753 cook st have any available units?
2753 cook st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2753 cook st have?
Some of 2753 cook st's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2753 cook st currently offering any rent specials?
2753 cook st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2753 cook st pet-friendly?
Yes, 2753 cook st is pet friendly.
Does 2753 cook st offer parking?
No, 2753 cook st does not offer parking.
Does 2753 cook st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2753 cook st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2753 cook st have a pool?
No, 2753 cook st does not have a pool.
Does 2753 cook st have accessible units?
No, 2753 cook st does not have accessible units.
Does 2753 cook st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2753 cook st has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Infinity Flats
1250 S Clermont St
Denver, CO 80246
The Confluence
1441 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Griffis Marston Lake
4601 S Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123
Vantage Point
1105 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246
MOTO Apartments
820 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
RiDE
3609 Wynkoop Street
Denver, CO 80216
1775 Federal
1775 Federal Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204
The Villages at Curtis Park
2855 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University