Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2734 Iola St

2734 Iola Street · No Longer Available
Location

2734 Iola Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/338cf9301b ----
*** Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current listings. ***

4 Bedroom, 2 bath Paired Home with over 1700 square feet of living space on multiple levels located in the Bluff Lake neighborhood of Stapleton.

Hardwood floors flow through the open floor plan to include spacious Kitchen with cherry cabinets and granite countertops, Dining Area and Great Room.

Large Master Suite with walk-in closet and tiled private Bath.

Upper Level includes a 2nd full Bath and 3 more Bedrooms.

Central Air; 2 car detached Garage.

Ideal location blocks from East Bridge Town Center, Pocket Parks, Trails and Playgrounds. Close to Bluff Lake Nature Center, East 29th Ave Town Center, Light Rail Station, Central Park Recreation Center, the six Community Pools, Dog Park, Central Park, and top Denver schools: Westerly Creek, Isabella Bird, Denver Discovery, High Tech, Bill Roberts, DSA, DSST schools.

Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.

Available April 25th

Bike/Walk/Run Trails
Light Rail Station
Multiple Parks And Playgrounds
Six Community Pools
Top Denver Schools
Walk To East Bridge Town Center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2734 Iola St have any available units?
2734 Iola St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2734 Iola St have?
Some of 2734 Iola St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2734 Iola St currently offering any rent specials?
2734 Iola St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2734 Iola St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2734 Iola St is pet friendly.
Does 2734 Iola St offer parking?
Yes, 2734 Iola St offers parking.
Does 2734 Iola St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2734 Iola St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2734 Iola St have a pool?
Yes, 2734 Iola St has a pool.
Does 2734 Iola St have accessible units?
No, 2734 Iola St does not have accessible units.
Does 2734 Iola St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2734 Iola St does not have units with dishwashers.

