2734 Iola St

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities dog park playground pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/338cf9301b ----

*** Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current listings. ***



4 Bedroom, 2 bath Paired Home with over 1700 square feet of living space on multiple levels located in the Bluff Lake neighborhood of Stapleton.



Hardwood floors flow through the open floor plan to include spacious Kitchen with cherry cabinets and granite countertops, Dining Area and Great Room.



Large Master Suite with walk-in closet and tiled private Bath.



Upper Level includes a 2nd full Bath and 3 more Bedrooms.



Central Air; 2 car detached Garage.



Ideal location blocks from East Bridge Town Center, Pocket Parks, Trails and Playgrounds. Close to Bluff Lake Nature Center, East 29th Ave Town Center, Light Rail Station, Central Park Recreation Center, the six Community Pools, Dog Park, Central Park, and top Denver schools: Westerly Creek, Isabella Bird, Denver Discovery, High Tech, Bill Roberts, DSA, DSST schools.



Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.



Available April 25th



Bike/Walk/Run Trails

Light Rail Station

Multiple Parks And Playgrounds

Six Community Pools

Top Denver Schools

Walk To East Bridge Town Center