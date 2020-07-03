All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:04 AM

2728 West 24th Ave

2728 West 24th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2728 West 24th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/98eaf100b0 ---- Recent renovation located in Denver's Jefferson Park neighborhood! 2728 W 24th Ave. Denver, CO 80211 Rent: $1175 Available: October 8th, 2019 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Approx, 450 sq ft -Corner Unit! -First Floor! -Stainless Steel Appliances! -Easy-to-Keep Laminate Wood Flooring! -5-minute Bkie Ride to South Platte River Trail! -Walking Distance to Lower Highland Nightlife and Dining! -Walking Distance to Jefferson Park! -3 Minutes to Interstate 25! 2728 West 24th Avenue 12-Month Lease $1175 Rent $50 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, heat and electric) $400 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) No pets, please! CONTACT US: RIO Real Estate Management Leasing | Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 QUALIFICATIONS: - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No Collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History *Deposit subject to change pending results of background check We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2728 West 24th Ave have any available units?
2728 West 24th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 2728 West 24th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2728 West 24th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2728 West 24th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2728 West 24th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2728 West 24th Ave offer parking?
No, 2728 West 24th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2728 West 24th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2728 West 24th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2728 West 24th Ave have a pool?
No, 2728 West 24th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2728 West 24th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2728 West 24th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2728 West 24th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2728 West 24th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2728 West 24th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2728 West 24th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

