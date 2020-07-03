2728 West 24th Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/98eaf100b0 ---- Recent renovation located in Denver's Jefferson Park neighborhood! 2728 W 24th Ave. Denver, CO 80211 Rent: $1175 Available: October 8th, 2019 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Approx, 450 sq ft -Corner Unit! -First Floor! -Stainless Steel Appliances! -Easy-to-Keep Laminate Wood Flooring! -5-minute Bkie Ride to South Platte River Trail! -Walking Distance to Lower Highland Nightlife and Dining! -Walking Distance to Jefferson Park! -3 Minutes to Interstate 25! 2728 West 24th Avenue 12-Month Lease $1175 Rent $50 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, heat and electric) $400 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) No pets, please! CONTACT US: RIO Real Estate Management Leasing | Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 QUALIFICATIONS: - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No Collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History *Deposit subject to change pending results of background check We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing.*