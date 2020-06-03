All apartments in Denver
2719 Quitman St
2719 Quitman St

2719 Quitman Street · No Longer Available
Location

2719 Quitman Street, Denver, CO 80212
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Sloans's lake Bungalow - Property Id: 207922

Quaint spacious cottage with upstairs two blocks away from Sloan's lake. Great layout, and lot's of potential to entertain friends, including original style appliances, an eat in kitchen, built in storage, full separate laundry room, converted attic space with half bath upstairs. Bonus art studio/office/workshop area. Huge yard with full garden, covered patio and large outdoor shed for storage if needed. Quite family friendly, safe neighborhood. Urban oasis in the heart of the highlands!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207922
Property Id 207922

(RLNE5694652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2719 Quitman St have any available units?
2719 Quitman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2719 Quitman St have?
Some of 2719 Quitman St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2719 Quitman St currently offering any rent specials?
2719 Quitman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2719 Quitman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2719 Quitman St is pet friendly.
Does 2719 Quitman St offer parking?
No, 2719 Quitman St does not offer parking.
Does 2719 Quitman St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2719 Quitman St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2719 Quitman St have a pool?
No, 2719 Quitman St does not have a pool.
Does 2719 Quitman St have accessible units?
No, 2719 Quitman St does not have accessible units.
Does 2719 Quitman St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2719 Quitman St has units with dishwashers.

