Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

2690 S. Monroe Street

2690 S Monroe St · No Longer Available
Location

2690 S Monroe St, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2690 S. Monroe Street Available 06/05/19 Lovely Three Bedroom in University Park ~ 2-Car Garage and Tons of Outdoor Space! - Beautifully updated 3-bedroom/1.5-bathroom home located in the University Park neighborhood with great dining and entertainment nearby, as well as I25, light rail, and miles of trails and paths!

This is a single story home with a very generous front yard, as well as a fully enclosed and private back yard and side yard (doggy run). The backyard includes a nice freshly sealed deck and a shed for additional storage.

The house has a bright and open add-on with large windows and doors (including a doggy door) overlooking both the back and side yards and is temperature regulated. Perfect for a dining or rec room! The add-on also bridges the 2-car garage to the rest of the house. Upon entering the house this way, you'll go through the laundry room with washer/dryer and the half bathroom.

The kitchen is next and has a lovely corner window, granite counters, stainless appliances including a gas range, and beautiful hardware and backsplash. You'll also find lots of cabinet space and a very spacious built-in pantry.

The three bedrooms are located at the other end of the living room and feature the same hardwood floors found throughout the rest of the home. Large windows offer great natural light!

This home just became available to rent, but won't be available long! Call/text/email today to schedule your showing!

(RLNE3596080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2690 S. Monroe Street have any available units?
2690 S. Monroe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2690 S. Monroe Street have?
Some of 2690 S. Monroe Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2690 S. Monroe Street currently offering any rent specials?
2690 S. Monroe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2690 S. Monroe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2690 S. Monroe Street is pet friendly.
Does 2690 S. Monroe Street offer parking?
Yes, 2690 S. Monroe Street offers parking.
Does 2690 S. Monroe Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2690 S. Monroe Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2690 S. Monroe Street have a pool?
No, 2690 S. Monroe Street does not have a pool.
Does 2690 S. Monroe Street have accessible units?
No, 2690 S. Monroe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2690 S. Monroe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2690 S. Monroe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
