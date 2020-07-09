All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 269 Galapago St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
269 Galapago St
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

269 Galapago St

269 Galapago Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Baker
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

269 Galapago Street, Denver, CO 80223
Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
bbq/grill
online portal
Convenient 2BD, 1BA Home in Baker with Private Fenced Patio and Bonus Office/Den - This attractive home has desirable amenities including an updated interior with hardwood floors, granite countertops, exposed brick, and an open concept kitchen. Enjoy having your own large fenced patio space, as well as a bonus room best used as an office. Conveniently located a walk from numerous shops, restaurants, breweries, and entertainment on Broadway. Walk to multiple RTD light rail stations, as well as other popular parts of Denver including Downtown, Capitol Hill, and Lincoln Park. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

Youtube Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mefSFPziNNI&feature=youtu.be

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*1 dog is negotiable.
*There is a $25 monthly fee covering water/sewer use.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5787871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 269 Galapago St have any available units?
269 Galapago St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 269 Galapago St have?
Some of 269 Galapago St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 269 Galapago St currently offering any rent specials?
269 Galapago St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 269 Galapago St pet-friendly?
Yes, 269 Galapago St is pet friendly.
Does 269 Galapago St offer parking?
No, 269 Galapago St does not offer parking.
Does 269 Galapago St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 269 Galapago St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 269 Galapago St have a pool?
No, 269 Galapago St does not have a pool.
Does 269 Galapago St have accessible units?
No, 269 Galapago St does not have accessible units.
Does 269 Galapago St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 269 Galapago St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1600 Glenarm
1600 Glenarm Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Concord House
1220 North Emerson Street
Denver, CO 80218
Monaco Lakes
6165 E Iliff Ave
Denver, CO 80222
Botanica Town Center
2900 Roslyn Street
Denver, CO 80238
300 East Seventeenth
300 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Advenir At Stapleton Apartments
8008 Montview Blvd
Denver, CO 80220
Archer Tower
901 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Camden Belleview Station
6515 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University