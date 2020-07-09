269 Galapago St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly bbq/grill online portal

Convenient 2BD, 1BA Home in Baker with Private Fenced Patio and Bonus Office/Den - This attractive home has desirable amenities including an updated interior with hardwood floors, granite countertops, exposed brick, and an open concept kitchen. Enjoy having your own large fenced patio space, as well as a bonus room best used as an office. Conveniently located a walk from numerous shops, restaurants, breweries, and entertainment on Broadway. Walk to multiple RTD light rail stations, as well as other popular parts of Denver including Downtown, Capitol Hill, and Lincoln Park. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.



Youtube Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mefSFPziNNI&feature=youtu.be



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*1 dog is negotiable.

*There is a $25 monthly fee covering water/sewer use.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5787871)