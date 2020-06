Amenities

Ranch-style home in Denver's highly sought after community of Harvey Park. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, with bonus room in the basement. Spacious living room with hardwood floors, kitchen with stainless appliances, laundry room with full size washer/dryer, large backyard, storage shed and 1-car garage. Swamp cooler keeps the home cool in the summer. Close to the Light-Rail Park & Ride and easy access to Downtown.