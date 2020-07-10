All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

2650 W Front View Cres 106

2650 Front View Crescent Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2650 Front View Crescent Drive, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Unit 106 Available 08/01/20 Spacious Modern Condo Near Downtown - Property Id: 292321

Located just a few blocks from Jefferson Park and Empower stadium. The unit comes with modern features including gas stove, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and walk-in shower in the master bathroom. What makes this unit stand out is the large 800 square foot personal balcony that is perfect for enjoying warm summer nights or for relaxing with a cup of tea in the morning. The unit comes with one parking space in a secure attached garage, a storage unit, and two shared gym spaces. The building also has a shared rooftop that is accessible by all tenants where you can enjoy views of the city. There are bars, breweries, and restaurants within walking distance. The condo is pet friendly so if you have a dog you can take advantage of the nearby park. This unit is perfect for anyone looking for a place that is comfortable and spacious for time at home while also having easy access to city amenities. Available on August 1, but move-in date can be flexible to be earlier or later.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292321
Property Id 292321

(RLNE5826775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2650 W Front View Cres 106 have any available units?
2650 W Front View Cres 106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2650 W Front View Cres 106 have?
Some of 2650 W Front View Cres 106's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2650 W Front View Cres 106 currently offering any rent specials?
2650 W Front View Cres 106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 W Front View Cres 106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2650 W Front View Cres 106 is pet friendly.
Does 2650 W Front View Cres 106 offer parking?
Yes, 2650 W Front View Cres 106 offers parking.
Does 2650 W Front View Cres 106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2650 W Front View Cres 106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 W Front View Cres 106 have a pool?
No, 2650 W Front View Cres 106 does not have a pool.
Does 2650 W Front View Cres 106 have accessible units?
No, 2650 W Front View Cres 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 W Front View Cres 106 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2650 W Front View Cres 106 has units with dishwashers.

