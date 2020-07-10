2650 W Front View Cres 106

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Unit 106 Available 08/01/20 Spacious Modern Condo Near Downtown - Property Id: 292321



Located just a few blocks from Jefferson Park and Empower stadium. The unit comes with modern features including gas stove, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and walk-in shower in the master bathroom. What makes this unit stand out is the large 800 square foot personal balcony that is perfect for enjoying warm summer nights or for relaxing with a cup of tea in the morning. The unit comes with one parking space in a secure attached garage, a storage unit, and two shared gym spaces. The building also has a shared rooftop that is accessible by all tenants where you can enjoy views of the city. There are bars, breweries, and restaurants within walking distance. The condo is pet friendly so if you have a dog you can take advantage of the nearby park. This unit is perfect for anyone looking for a place that is comfortable and spacious for time at home while also having easy access to city amenities. Available on August 1, but move-in date can be flexible to be earlier or later.

Property Id 292321



