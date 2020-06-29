Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2650 N Cook Street Available 01/30/20 4 Bedroom + 2 Bath Home in City Park Denver with Stainless steel appliances and Granite countertops - Available for a flexible lease!

Property is currently occupied, please do not disturb current occupant.

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.



Located in a neighborhood just north of City Park, but a short drive to everything you could want (Downtown, Rino, Uptown, Colfax, etc). Lots of incredible restaurants and activities within 5 min drive.



-The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

-Master Bedroom has 2 closets.

-Back patio includes a pergola perfect for entertaining.

-Air Conditioning available to keep cool in the summer!

-Finished basement with large living room, and area perfect for a small office.



Water, Sewer, Stormwater, and Trash will be included in rent for an additional $100/month.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Dogs considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Cats will not be considered at this time.

Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



No Cats Allowed



