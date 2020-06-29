All apartments in Denver
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

2650 N Cook Street

2650 Cook Street · No Longer Available
Location

2650 Cook Street, Denver, CO 80205
Skyland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2650 N Cook Street Available 01/30/20 4 Bedroom + 2 Bath Home in City Park Denver with Stainless steel appliances and Granite countertops - Available for a flexible lease!
Property is currently occupied, please do not disturb current occupant.
To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

Located in a neighborhood just north of City Park, but a short drive to everything you could want (Downtown, Rino, Uptown, Colfax, etc). Lots of incredible restaurants and activities within 5 min drive.

-The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
-Master Bedroom has 2 closets.
-Back patio includes a pergola perfect for entertaining.
-Air Conditioning available to keep cool in the summer!
-Finished basement with large living room, and area perfect for a small office.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, and Trash will be included in rent for an additional $100/month.
Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Dogs considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
Cats will not be considered at this time.
Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5403431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2650 N Cook Street have any available units?
2650 N Cook Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2650 N Cook Street have?
Some of 2650 N Cook Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2650 N Cook Street currently offering any rent specials?
2650 N Cook Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 N Cook Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2650 N Cook Street is pet friendly.
Does 2650 N Cook Street offer parking?
Yes, 2650 N Cook Street offers parking.
Does 2650 N Cook Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2650 N Cook Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 N Cook Street have a pool?
No, 2650 N Cook Street does not have a pool.
Does 2650 N Cook Street have accessible units?
No, 2650 N Cook Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 N Cook Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2650 N Cook Street has units with dishwashers.

