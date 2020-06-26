2636 17th Street

Amenities

PROPERTY HAS NOW BEEN LEASED!



Unbelievable Double Rooftop Deck Townhome w/ Forest Views in Heart of LoHi! Dogs Allowed and CHEAP utilities!



AVAILABILITY DATE: July 12th, 2019, or up to 30 days out from this date.

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 medium dogs negotiable (45lbs and under)



* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Highlands neighborhood!

* Enormous DOUBLE level rooftop deck with perhaps the best views in the Highlands, bar none.

* Very cheap utilities - $195/mo flat fee for EVERYTHING! Electric, gas, water, trash. Far below actual cost.

* 2 bedrooms plus private office (could be used as guest room)

* 2 full baths

* Gorgeous hardwoods and bamboo blinds

* Huge master suite w/ 5 piece bath

* Attached 1-car garage

* Washer & Dryer included

* Central A/C



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 1-car garage, 2 street parking permits.

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome

UTILITIES INCLUDED: $195/mo flat fee for EVERYTHING! Electric, gas, water, trash.

YARD: None

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: Snow removal from decks is a tenant responsibility. All other grounds maintenance is HOA-provided, including snow removal.

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: N/A - flat monthly fee.



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Jess Grose



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



Contact us to schedule a showing.