Last updated August 12 2019 at 8:23 PM

2636 17th Street

2636 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2636 17th Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PROPERTY HAS NOW BEEN LEASED!

Unbelievable Double Rooftop Deck Townhome w/ Forest Views in Heart of LoHi! Dogs Allowed and CHEAP utilities!

AVAILABILITY DATE: July 12th, 2019, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 medium dogs negotiable (45lbs and under)

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Highlands neighborhood!
* Enormous DOUBLE level rooftop deck with perhaps the best views in the Highlands, bar none.
* Very cheap utilities - $195/mo flat fee for EVERYTHING! Electric, gas, water, trash. Far below actual cost.
* 2 bedrooms plus private office (could be used as guest room)
* 2 full baths
* Gorgeous hardwoods and bamboo blinds
* Huge master suite w/ 5 piece bath
* Attached 1-car garage
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 1-car garage, 2 street parking permits.
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome
UTILITIES INCLUDED: $195/mo flat fee for EVERYTHING! Electric, gas, water, trash.
YARD: None
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Snow removal from decks is a tenant responsibility. All other grounds maintenance is HOA-provided, including snow removal.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: N/A - flat monthly fee.

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Jess Grose

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

