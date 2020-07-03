Amenities

2630 River Drive Available 12/31/19 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House in River North Historic District! - Updated two bedroom, one bathroom house in a great location! Walk to Jefferson Park or may of the restaurants and brew pubs in the area. Don't miss your chance to rent this gem. It won't last long.



AVAILABLE: 12/31/19

RENT: $2,495

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,495

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: 1-Car Garage, street parking

PETS: Conditions, restrictions, additional fees and additional rent apply.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.



