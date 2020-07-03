All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2630 River Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2630 River Drive
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:41 PM

2630 River Drive

2630 West River Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Jefferson Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2630 West River Drive, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2630 River Drive Available 12/31/19 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House in River North Historic District! - Updated two bedroom, one bathroom house in a great location! Walk to Jefferson Park or may of the restaurants and brew pubs in the area. Don't miss your chance to rent this gem. It won't last long.

AVAILABLE: 12/31/19
RENT: $2,495
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,495
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: 1-Car Garage, street parking
PETS: Conditions, restrictions, additional fees and additional rent apply.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.

Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.

Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.

All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.

highpointpm.com

(RLNE5269263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630 River Drive have any available units?
2630 River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2630 River Drive have?
Some of 2630 River Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2630 River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2630 River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 River Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2630 River Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2630 River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2630 River Drive offers parking.
Does 2630 River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2630 River Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 River Drive have a pool?
No, 2630 River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2630 River Drive have accessible units?
No, 2630 River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 River Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2630 River Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Andante at Nine Mile Station
3310 S Kenton St
Denver, CO 80014
The Modern Apartment Homes
6301 W Hampton Ave
Denver, CO 80227
Alta Springs
9888 E Vassar Dr
Denver, CO 80231
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Cedar Run
888 S Oneida St
Denver, CO 80224
My Block Wash Park
255 Washington St
Denver, CO 80203
1444 St Paul
1444 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206
Yale 25 Station
5121 East Yale Avenue
Denver, CO 80222

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University