2626 S Franklin St

Two story house for rent available in University of Denver neighborhood. Can comfortably house 2, 3, or 4 persons. Lease terms flexible, but prefer 12 months or longer-term.

- Kitchen refurbished recently (stainless steel and granite countertops)

- 2 NEW bathrooms just completed, plus 1 refurbished bathroom

- new front lawn with freshly laid sod/grass

- new dishwasher

- new exterior steel doors with window

- new locks and knobs throughout

- new carpet throughout

- new exterior paint

- new interior paint

LEASE DETAIL

- Refundable deposit equal to 1 month's rent due on signing

- mowing service covered with rent

- pets are welcome

- privacy fence with two entry gates

- very large yard

- Monthly pet fee based on size and number of pets

HOUSE DETAILS

- Two stories tall

- 3 bathrooms, 3 bedrooms

- has three off-street parking stalls off rear alley

- new carpet

- stainless steel dishwasher

- front load washer/dryer in house

- 2 bathrooms brand new, 1 bathroom updated

- Open floor plan with kitchen, living room, and dining area flowing into each other

- all 3 bedrooms have walk-in closets

- newer windows come with secure-while-open locks allowing windows to remain up to 4 inches open but blocked from being further opened from the outside, thereby ensuring security of the house

- plus gas stove

- recently replaced electrical box and meter

- HVAC regularly serviced

- New back yard shed, very secure and can fit multiple bicycles, tools, for storage, etc.

NEIGHBORHOOD DETAILS

- Located in a very quiet neighborhood, one block away from a church and daycare facility

- Walking distance to the University of Denver campus, just a several block walk or several minute bike ride

- One block away from the Harvard Gulch running trail

- Nearby golf course

- Walking distance to: Safeway grocery store, Daz Boz coffee, Starbucks, Anthony's Pizza, Chipolte, Illegal Pete's, Spanky's BBQ, Snarf's Sandwiches, 711, Noodles and Company, Jelly's breakfast restaurant, Mustard's Last Stand, University Cafe, multiple bars and other restaurants in the DU area

- Walking distance to Porter Hospital

- Centrally located with quick access to University Blvd, Colorado Blvd, Broadway, Yale, Evans, Downing, and Interstate 25

- multiple nearby light-rail stations (Colorado Blvd., University of Denver, Evans, Yale)