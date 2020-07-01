All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

2621 Ash St

2621 Ash Street · No Longer Available
Location

2621 Ash Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
Beautiful *3BD, 2BA North Park Hill Home with Sun Room, Fenced Back Yard, and 2-Car Garage - This lovely Bungalow has been recently remodeled and lives comfortably. The finished basement boasts a bonus kitchen, living space, office, and non-conforming bedroom, making it perfect for guests. Covered sun room leads into the fully fenced back yard and access to 2-car garage. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com

*7-9 month lease preferred*

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*Furnished option for an additional $300/mo.
*The third bedroom is in the basement and non-conforming.
*There is an $80 monthly fee for water, sewer, trash, and lawncare.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5225521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2621 Ash St have any available units?
2621 Ash St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2621 Ash St have?
Some of 2621 Ash St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2621 Ash St currently offering any rent specials?
2621 Ash St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 Ash St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2621 Ash St is pet friendly.
Does 2621 Ash St offer parking?
Yes, 2621 Ash St offers parking.
Does 2621 Ash St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2621 Ash St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 Ash St have a pool?
No, 2621 Ash St does not have a pool.
Does 2621 Ash St have accessible units?
No, 2621 Ash St does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 Ash St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2621 Ash St has units with dishwashers.

