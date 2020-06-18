2601 South Acoma Street

Amenities

Furnished option (as pictured) available for $1950.00

Available January 1st!!!

Adorable furnished bungalow style single family home in the Overland neighborhood. This location is just one block from Gennaro's and 3 blocks from Breakfast on Broadway. Take in all that is South Broadway.



Home features include:

- Hardwood floors throughout

- In unit Washer and Dryer

- Ample storage in basement

- Oversized fenced in backyard

- Updated kitchen and bathroom

- Secure well lit corner lot with ample street parking

- Pets allowed with approval and additional deposit

- Fully furnished



Weather you need a 2 bedroom or a one bedroom + den this house could be your next home. You can sit on the back patio under the pergola and enjoy the wonderfully colorful Colorado sunsets.

Lease Terms

Short term leasing options available with a premium Pet deposit - $300 per pet Deposit - $2,000 (refundable) Tenant pays gas, electric, and water (average cost $130 per month)

