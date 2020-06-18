All apartments in Denver
2601 South Acoma Street

2601 South Acoma Street · No Longer Available
Location

2601 South Acoma Street, Denver, CO 80223
Overland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Furnished option (as pictured) available for $1950.00
Available January 1st!!!
Adorable furnished bungalow style single family home in the Overland neighborhood. This location is just one block from Gennaro's and 3 blocks from Breakfast on Broadway. Take in all that is South Broadway.

Home features include:
- Hardwood floors throughout
- In unit Washer and Dryer
- Ample storage in basement
- Oversized fenced in backyard
- Updated kitchen and bathroom
- Secure well lit corner lot with ample street parking
- Pets allowed with approval and additional deposit
- Fully furnished

Weather you need a 2 bedroom or a one bedroom + den this house could be your next home. You can sit on the back patio under the pergola and enjoy the wonderfully colorful Colorado sunsets.
Lease Terms
Short term leasing options available with a premium Pet deposit - $300 per pet Deposit - $2,000 (refundable) Tenant pays gas, electric, and water (average cost $130 per month)
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

