260 Garfield Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets pool table hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool table hot tub

STUNNING MODERN CHERRY CREEK TOWNHOME!



3 beds 3.5 baths 4198 square Feet!



Cherry Creek, one of Denver's most vibrant and prestigious communities presents this massive private town home in the center of it all. Walk to the best shopping, dining and entertainment Denver has to offer within 10 minutes! Enjoy the privacy and serenity of single family living in this very large modern home that offers minimal maintenance and optimal luxury and prestige!



The main floor offers:

- A large formal living room with a huge gorgeous mid-century modern fireplace that is a showstopper!

-Large formal dining room with huge period light fixture that can accommodate seating for up to 12

-An elegant powder perfect for your guests

-A truly unique Mid-Century modern style kitchen featuring stainless appliances and gas cook top

-Lovely den with additional fireplace and tons of storage

- Newer hardwood floors and new carpet



The second level features:

-Elegant floating modern staircase to the upper area

-Master bedroom has large bay window with window seat overlooking the mature trees providing complete privacy

-Fully done master closet with top of the line built ins for optimal storage

-Massive master bath with stand alone soaking tub,stone floors, double vanity and huge stunning walk in shower

-Second bedroom features built in storage and a huge walk in closet with organizers

-Second bath features marble counter tops , dual sinks and luxury spa-like finishes



Down the amazing staircase to the walk out basement level you will find:

-Massive third living area with large sectional couch (couch can stay or go)

- Walk out to private patio that features and cascading waterfall and offers great privacy

-A wet bar with a second refrigerator and plenty of storage

-Their is a large wine cellar for all your best vintages

-A generous third bedroom with large bath



AS A Bonus : Yet another living area, this time a game room that comes equipped with its own pool table for your best game nights



(RLNE5162390)