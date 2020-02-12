All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:16 PM

260 Garfield Street

260 Garfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

260 Garfield Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool table
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool table
hot tub
STUNNING MODERN CHERRY CREEK TOWNHOME!

3 beds 3.5 baths 4198 square Feet!

Cherry Creek, one of Denver's most vibrant and prestigious communities presents this massive private town home in the center of it all. Walk to the best shopping, dining and entertainment Denver has to offer within 10 minutes! Enjoy the privacy and serenity of single family living in this very large modern home that offers minimal maintenance and optimal luxury and prestige!

The main floor offers:
- A large formal living room with a huge gorgeous mid-century modern fireplace that is a showstopper!
-Large formal dining room with huge period light fixture that can accommodate seating for up to 12
-An elegant powder perfect for your guests
-A truly unique Mid-Century modern style kitchen featuring stainless appliances and gas cook top
-Lovely den with additional fireplace and tons of storage
- Newer hardwood floors and new carpet

The second level features:
-Elegant floating modern staircase to the upper area
-Master bedroom has large bay window with window seat overlooking the mature trees providing complete privacy
-Fully done master closet with top of the line built ins for optimal storage
-Massive master bath with stand alone soaking tub,stone floors, double vanity and huge stunning walk in shower
-Second bedroom features built in storage and a huge walk in closet with organizers
-Second bath features marble counter tops , dual sinks and luxury spa-like finishes

Down the amazing staircase to the walk out basement level you will find:
-Massive third living area with large sectional couch (couch can stay or go)
- Walk out to private patio that features and cascading waterfall and offers great privacy
-A wet bar with a second refrigerator and plenty of storage
-Their is a large wine cellar for all your best vintages
-A generous third bedroom with large bath

AS A Bonus : Yet another living area, this time a game room that comes equipped with its own pool table for your best game nights

(RLNE5162390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Garfield Street have any available units?
260 Garfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 260 Garfield Street have?
Some of 260 Garfield Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 Garfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
260 Garfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Garfield Street pet-friendly?
No, 260 Garfield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 260 Garfield Street offer parking?
No, 260 Garfield Street does not offer parking.
Does 260 Garfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 Garfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Garfield Street have a pool?
No, 260 Garfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 260 Garfield Street have accessible units?
No, 260 Garfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Garfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 260 Garfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
