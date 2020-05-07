2591 Krameria St

Amenities

Park Hill Home For Rent aka House of Payne



Nice home in Park Hill school district. Walking distance to multiple restaurants, breweries, coffee shops and Spinelli's Market. The Zoo, Science Museum and City Park are all within biking distance for some Summer fun. The front yard is big and has a nice garden area with raised beds for your Summer veggie's. It does have a fenced in back yard and a good sized 2 car attached garage with mud room in-between. The home has an open concept feel to it. The kitchen, dining and living area are all connected. The living room is fairly large with lots of room for seating and large furniture. The three bedrooms are of good size and get great light being on the South side of the home. If you have younger children, Park Hill Elementary is a great school and the bus picks up a block away. This is a great place to live for singles living with friends, nurses looking to share a big home with some friends or families looking for a great school system and close proximity to family fun activities.

