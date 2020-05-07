All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2591 Krameria St

2591 Krameria Street · No Longer Available
Location

2591 Krameria Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 03/01/19 Park Hill Home For Rent aka House of Payne - Property Id: 95621

Nice home in Park Hill school district. Walking distance to multiple restaurants, breweries, coffee shops and Spinelli's Market. The Zoo, Science Museum and City Park are all within biking distance for some Summer fun. The front yard is big and has a nice garden area with raised beds for your Summer veggie's. It does have a fenced in back yard and a good sized 2 car attached garage with mud room in-between. The home has an open concept feel to it. The kitchen, dining and living area are all connected. The living room is fairly large with lots of room for seating and large furniture. The three bedrooms are of good size and get great light being on the South side of the home. If you have younger children, Park Hill Elementary is a great school and the bus picks up a block away. This is a great place to live for singles living with friends, nurses looking to share a big home with some friends or families looking for a great school system and close proximity to family fun activities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95621
Property Id 95621

(RLNE4639003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2591 Krameria St have any available units?
2591 Krameria St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2591 Krameria St have?
Some of 2591 Krameria St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2591 Krameria St currently offering any rent specials?
2591 Krameria St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2591 Krameria St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2591 Krameria St is pet friendly.
Does 2591 Krameria St offer parking?
Yes, 2591 Krameria St does offer parking.
Does 2591 Krameria St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2591 Krameria St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2591 Krameria St have a pool?
No, 2591 Krameria St does not have a pool.
Does 2591 Krameria St have accessible units?
No, 2591 Krameria St does not have accessible units.
Does 2591 Krameria St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2591 Krameria St has units with dishwashers.
