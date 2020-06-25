All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 20 2019 at 12:09 AM

2555 South Lowell Boulevard

2555 South Lowell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

2555 South Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO 80219
Harvey Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
dog park
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1010041.

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Harney Park will welcome you with 972 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comea with a refrigerator, microwave, stove, an island, and a beautiful countertop made of crushed glass. The living room has plenty of natural light with vaulted ceilings. You will find a beautiful brick wall with a wood burning fireplace, an open space to entertain or cozy up in the evening. This gorgeous home also comes with a washer and dryer in the unit and a portable swamp cooler! Step outside and relax in the privacy of your serene court yard. Harvey Park has two lakes, sports facilities, and a community center. Parking for the property are 2 sheds. Please note the garage is not for tenant use.

Great location with easy access to Sanderson Gulch Trail, Harvey Park, and a recreation center. Within walking distance of bike/walking trails, Westwood Library, Bear Valley Library, and Brentwood and Bear Valley Shopping Centers. Near River Point at Sheridan, Ruby Hill Mountain Bike Park, Loreto Heights Park, and Harvard Gulch West Off-Leash Dog Park. Close to Restaurants, Entertainment, shopping and more.

Nearby schools include Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy, Gust Elementary School, Henry Middle School, Abraham Lincoln High School, and Mullen High School.

Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet desposit. Sorry, no cats.

Rent includes trash.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1010041.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

