2555 South Lowell Boulevard

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Harney Park will welcome you with 972 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comea with a refrigerator, microwave, stove, an island, and a beautiful countertop made of crushed glass. The living room has plenty of natural light with vaulted ceilings. You will find a beautiful brick wall with a wood burning fireplace, an open space to entertain or cozy up in the evening. This gorgeous home also comes with a washer and dryer in the unit and a portable swamp cooler! Step outside and relax in the privacy of your serene court yard. Harvey Park has two lakes, sports facilities, and a community center. Parking for the property are 2 sheds. Please note the garage is not for tenant use.



Great location with easy access to Sanderson Gulch Trail, Harvey Park, and a recreation center. Within walking distance of bike/walking trails, Westwood Library, Bear Valley Library, and Brentwood and Bear Valley Shopping Centers. Near River Point at Sheridan, Ruby Hill Mountain Bike Park, Loreto Heights Park, and Harvard Gulch West Off-Leash Dog Park. Close to Restaurants, Entertainment, shopping and more.



Nearby schools include Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy, Gust Elementary School, Henry Middle School, Abraham Lincoln High School, and Mullen High School.



Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet desposit. Sorry, no cats.



Rent includes trash.



