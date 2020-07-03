All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

2550 S. Race Street

2550 South Race Street · No Longer Available
Location

2550 South Race Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Completely Remodeled 2 Story Home near DU - This spacious two story home includes a living room, dining room, kitchen, full bathroom and two bedrooms on the main level. The second floor includes a larger master bedroom, walk in closet, full master bathroom and separate office. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout main floor with new tile in kitchen and bathroom. New cabinets with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. All new electrical and windows throughout, there is also a full basement with plenty of room for storage and a full bathroom.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5199419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2550 S. Race Street have any available units?
2550 S. Race Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2550 S. Race Street have?
Some of 2550 S. Race Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2550 S. Race Street currently offering any rent specials?
2550 S. Race Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2550 S. Race Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2550 S. Race Street is pet friendly.
Does 2550 S. Race Street offer parking?
No, 2550 S. Race Street does not offer parking.
Does 2550 S. Race Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2550 S. Race Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2550 S. Race Street have a pool?
No, 2550 S. Race Street does not have a pool.
Does 2550 S. Race Street have accessible units?
No, 2550 S. Race Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2550 S. Race Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2550 S. Race Street does not have units with dishwashers.

