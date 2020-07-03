2550 S. Race Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Completely Remodeled 2 Story Home near DU - This spacious two story home includes a living room, dining room, kitchen, full bathroom and two bedrooms on the main level. The second floor includes a larger master bedroom, walk in closet, full master bathroom and separate office. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout main floor with new tile in kitchen and bathroom. New cabinets with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. All new electrical and windows throughout, there is also a full basement with plenty of room for storage and a full bathroom.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5199419)