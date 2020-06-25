2550 N Washington St Apt 402

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking bike storage

Sunny beautiful condo! Ready to rent immediately! The condo has a gorgeous unique layout, on the top floor of the building. One bedroom on the 792 sf main level, plus a 118 sf loft-style bedroom on second floor. High 18+ foot ceilings in the apartment. Washer/dryer in unit. Secure building. Dedicated underground parking space at no extra costs (rare for the neighborhood). Huge walk-in closet. Brand new kitchen with tons of cabinet space. One block from the RTD lightrail. Commuter friendly - bike rack on every floor. Coffee shop, bakery, shops, and other restaurants just steps away from the apartment. Blocks away from Safeway. 2-minute drive to City Park, Denver Zoo, and the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Easy access to downtown and I-70. Ready for move-in immediately! Water/Sewer/Trash $30 per month.