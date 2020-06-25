All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:11 PM

2550 N Washington St Apt 402

2550 North Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

2550 North Washington Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bike storage
Sunny beautiful condo! Ready to rent immediately! The condo has a gorgeous unique layout, on the top floor of the building. One bedroom on the 792 sf main level, plus a 118 sf loft-style bedroom on second floor. High 18+ foot ceilings in the apartment. Washer/dryer in unit. Secure building. Dedicated underground parking space at no extra costs (rare for the neighborhood). Huge walk-in closet. Brand new kitchen with tons of cabinet space. One block from the RTD lightrail. Commuter friendly - bike rack on every floor. Coffee shop, bakery, shops, and other restaurants just steps away from the apartment. Blocks away from Safeway. 2-minute drive to City Park, Denver Zoo, and the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Easy access to downtown and I-70. Ready for move-in immediately! Water/Sewer/Trash $30 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2550 N Washington St Apt 402 have any available units?
2550 N Washington St Apt 402 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2550 N Washington St Apt 402 have?
Some of 2550 N Washington St Apt 402's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2550 N Washington St Apt 402 currently offering any rent specials?
2550 N Washington St Apt 402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2550 N Washington St Apt 402 pet-friendly?
No, 2550 N Washington St Apt 402 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2550 N Washington St Apt 402 offer parking?
Yes, 2550 N Washington St Apt 402 offers parking.
Does 2550 N Washington St Apt 402 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2550 N Washington St Apt 402 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2550 N Washington St Apt 402 have a pool?
No, 2550 N Washington St Apt 402 does not have a pool.
Does 2550 N Washington St Apt 402 have accessible units?
No, 2550 N Washington St Apt 402 does not have accessible units.
Does 2550 N Washington St Apt 402 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2550 N Washington St Apt 402 has units with dishwashers.
